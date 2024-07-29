Bush’s® Beans Teams Up with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Spice Up Tailgate Season with New Bush’s® Grillin’ Beans® Hot Honey

Sweet and spicy, Bush's® Grillin' Beans® Hot Honey set to be this season's gameday MVP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Beans is teaming up with Mike's Hot Honey®, America's original and No. 1 brand of hot honey, to take gameday gatherings to the next level with Bush's® Grillin' Beans® Hot Honey. This spicy-sweet new variety combines the bold taste of Bush's® Grillin' Beans® with the sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey, creating the next MVP flavor that will elevate any gameday celebration, from tailgates to watch parties at home.

"As two brands known for great flavor and bringing people together around good food and shared experiences, this bold partnership was a natural fit," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "Grillin' Beans Hot Honey is a testament to our commitment to bold flavor; it's a true game-changer for anyone looking to spice up their tailgates."

Bush's Grillin' Beans are the bolder side of Bush's classic baked beans, crafted with robust seasonings and extra touches for complex flavors that take tailgates, watch parties and more to the next level. Bush's Grillin' Beans Hot Honey is the newest addition to the Grillin' Beans portfolio which includes flavors like Bourbon and Brown Sugar and Steakhouse Recipe. The new spicy-sweet product perfectly balances the richness of the beans with the irresistible kick of Mike's Hot Honey, known for its pure honey infused with chili peppers, balancing the sweetness and heat.

"Nothing is bolder than showing up to the tailgate party or cookout with the MVP of the meal," said Mike's Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. "Our partnership with Bush's gives fans the chance to bring the heat and take game day spreads to the next level just in time for tailgate season."

With its bold, sweet-spicy flavor, Bush's Grillin' Beans Hot Honey allows fans to level up their gameday spreads, making any gathering or celebration a touchdown.

Bush's Grillin' Beans Hot Honey will hit shelves nationwide in mid-August. To locate a store near you, visit https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/product-locator/find-in-store

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans, bold and complex Grillin' Beans, to Chili Beans and our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey, with the same original recipe, can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

