BUSH’S BEANS WANTS YOU IN THE BOWL: A Can is Your Ticket to the ESPN’s Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans

Bush's Beans recruits Keegan-Michael Key as maestro to rally fans and orchestrate the stadium's metamorphosis into a massive bowl of beans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's Beans® is officially tossing the rulebook out the window for this year's Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans with a first-of-its-kind ticket exchange that grants the first 2,000 fans entry to the game in return for a single can of Bush's Beans. The fan-favorite bean brand is recruiting fans to help transform Florida Atlantic University's Flagler Credit Union Stadium into the world's biggest bowl of baked beans. Actor Keegan-Michael Key will captain the audacious quest to make college football history with a never-before-seen moment.

Halftime is when fans will embrace the beautiful bean magic—wearing complimentary Bush's Beans Beans All Over Bucket Hats to manifest the world's biggest bowl of beans and help the stadium take its final form in a stunning visual for all to see.

"This is my kind of football celebration," said Key. "It's going to be super fun, and I am excited to be part of some beautiful bean bowl footage on gameday."

On Dec. 23, the first 2,000 fans who bring a can of Bush's Beans to the stadium will unlock a seat into the "MVBean" section near the end zone. Fans will follow a trail of can't-miss 10-foot-tall cans to Gate 3 of the stadium next to the "Spirit of Giving" tent to trade in their cans for entry, with all cans being donated to local families in need.

Since the sponsorship was announced in November, fans have been buzzing about the endless possibilities of what the inaugural bean bowl could entail. Rest assured, Bush's Beans is planning everything fans didn't know they needed, with a few special ingredients in store:

Slow-Cooked Stovetop Trophy – Some games have the torch and eternal flame. In true bean-obsessed fashion, the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will have a massive pot of simmering beans instead, with a stove to be lit when the game starts to get fans fired up and to bring a delicious surprise saved for the winning team's celebration.

Pregame Bean Bash – Fans can kick off the chaos with cannonballs into a replica stadium ball pit full of beans, check out the Bush's Beans Canper, a giant can built like an RV, and more – all designed to look like an oversized dinner placemat.

Beans…Literally Everywhere – Legume lovers rejoice. Every corner of the stadium will be wrapped in pure bean-print glory, with fans sporting the brand's Beautiful Bean Co. merch, competing teams running through a bean can tunnel upon entering the game and no shortage of bean-forward bites to snack on.

"Something magical happens on game day, and beans are the ultimate crowd-pleaser that fuels fans in a way few foods can," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Whether you're watching from the stadium stands or a living room, we can't wait to bring the best parts of our bean-loving community to make history with the biggest bowl of beans you've ever seen. Fun surprises, unique experiences and all things beans are on the menu."

Witness the unprecedented sports spectacle and celebration that is the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans and on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN.

Head to BushsBocaRatonBowlofBeans.com for more information and official rules on how to score your seat with just a can. No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. who attend the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans taking place at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on December 23, 2025. Ticket Offer begins 10:00 a.m. ET and ends 1:59 p.m. ET on 12/23/25 and the Bush's Beans Can collection area will be located at Gate 3. Limit one (1) complimentary ticket per can collected per person. Offer void where prohibited.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 115 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans

The 12th Annual Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will light up Flagler Credit Union Stadium at Florida Atlantic University on December 23, 2025, with thrilling football action and fan fest fun. The Boca Raton Bowl postseason college football game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. The Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. In 2024, the 34-event schedule included four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events deliver more than 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting over 650,000 annual attendees. More than 50 Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans alumni have been selected in the NFL Draft, and dozens more have entered the league as undrafted free agents. For Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans game and sponsorship information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube pages.

