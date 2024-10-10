The magically easy chili starter delivers homemade-quality white chicken chili in under 30 minutes any day of the week—Just Chop. Drop. Chili!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Beans is rolling out its all-new Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic® Chili Starter to give busy households a fast track to homemade white chicken chili that can be made in under 30 minutes.

Bush's® New Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic® Makes White Chicken Chili in Three Easy Steps

A chili starter that packs the flavor of all-day simmered white chili into one convenient can, Bush's Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic chili starter is the first step to whipping up a filling, easy meal for family dinnertime or whenever those chili cravings hit. Simply add chopped onion, canned green chiles and your favorite protein to a pot with Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic, and voila—it's as easy as chop, drop, chili!

"As a family-owned company, Bush's is always looking for ways to help busy home cooks enjoy more quality time with loved ones around the dinner table," said Ben Carpenter, Brand Manager at Bush's. "That's why we're bringing more bold, in-demand flavors to our Chili Magic lineup and providing families with a quick yet quality meal they can be proud to serve."

Combining tender great northern beans together with garlic, onion and cumin, new Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic builds upon Bush's existing Chili Magic portfolio of three other distinct chili starter varieties for flavorful, homemade-quality chili: Classic Homestyle (a traditional homestyle "red" variety), Hearty Heat (a spicier red chili variety made with Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce) and Campfire Style (a smoky red chili variety made with chipotle and green peppers). Each starter is comprised of Bush's blend of slow-cooked, chili-enhancing spices and those always-beautiful beans.

Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic is vegetarian (add a can of Bush's Beans in place of cooked chicken for a fully vegetarian version of white bean chili), gluten-free, dairy-free, low-fat and provides 6g (9% DV) of plant-based protein per serving. It's an excellent source of fiber and comes in 15.5 oz cans, with each can making 4 servings of chili.

Chili fans can find Bush's Slow-Simmered White Chili Magic on shelves nationwide. To locate a store near you, visit www.bushbeans.com/en_US/product-locator/find-in-store

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

