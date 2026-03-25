Business Architecture Guild® Announces Chinese and Farsi Translations of The Business Architecture Quick Guide

New language releases expand global access to foundational business architecture guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of practitioners in more than 100 countries, today announced the release of Chinese and Farsi versions of The Business Architecture Quick Guide. This milestone advances the Guild's commitment to broaden global access to the discipline by delivering core guidance in additional native languages.

By offering translations in Chinese and Farsi, the Guild is opening the door for more practitioners to engage with essential concepts, supporting broader participation and deeper understanding worldwide.

Elnaz Amani, Senior Business Architect, University of Cambridge, said, "As the first team to translate The Business Architecture Quick Guide, it's especially meaningful for us to help make business architecture knowledge more accessible. Still emerging in many regions, our goal was to make it easier for people to discover the discipline and build a shared understanding of its core principles."

Xiaoqi Zhao, Enterprise Architect, Volvo Financial Services, added, "Offering the guide in new languages allows a broader community to engage with the Guild's guidance and gives educators, practice teams, and leaders a reliable foundation to build on. We hope these resources serve as an entry point for newcomers and practical reference for practitioners looking to deepen their knowledge."

Designed to establish a clear learning foundation with trusted, easy-to-use materials, the multilingual editions support educators, practice teams, and leaders, strengthening global alignment, efficient execution, and a shared focus on outcomes.

The Chinese and Farsi editions of The Business Architecture Quick Guide are available to members and non-members through the Guild's Learning Center and public Online Store.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild