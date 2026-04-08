Business Architecture Guild® Releases BIZBOK® Guide v15

Outcome‑driven guidance and modern best practices strengthen how organizations use business architecture to connect strategy, execution, and investment decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the release of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v15.

The BIZBOK® Guide is a comprehensive collection of formal principles, methodologies, and best practices that serve as an essential resource for business architecture practitioners. BIZBOK® Guide v15 reflects the Guild's commitment to delivering industry based, practice‑driven enhancements that help organizations respond to growing complexity, rapidly evolving ecosystems, and demand for measurable results.

Key Highlights

Product Mapping. Updated guidelines and techniques to strengthen capability-based, product and customer service design and enhancement.

Updated guidelines and techniques to strengthen capability-based, product and customer service design and enhancement. Capability and Value Mapping. Clarified language, usage context, and Guild-aligned cross-mapping to enhance the applicability and reliability of core techniques.

Clarified language, usage context, and Guild-aligned cross-mapping to enhance the applicability and reliability of core techniques. Industry Reference Models. Enhanced Common, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, IDO, Insurance, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, and Transportation models to reflect growing industry maturity.

Enhanced Common, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, IDO, Insurance, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, and Transportation models to reflect growing industry maturity. Application Portfolio Management . Refined principles, formal models, and examples to establish an outcome-focused way to evaluate applications, assess cost and debt, and inform portfolio decisions.

. Refined principles, formal models, and examples to establish an outcome-focused way to evaluate applications, assess cost and debt, and inform portfolio decisions. Business Architecture Knowledgebase. Updated domain definition, setup and governance practices, metamodel views, and relationships to improve rigor, clarity, and shared understanding.

Updated domain definition, setup and governance practices, metamodel views, and relationships to improve rigor, clarity, and shared understanding. Business Architecture Tooling Options. Streamlined terminology, structure, roles, and evaluation criteria to clarify how tools support business architecture at enterprise scale.

"BIZBOK® Guide v15 reflects the reality facing today's enterprises and critical need for organizations to execute strategy with precision across increasingly complex business ecosystems," said Kelley Eckmayer, Guild Editorial Board Chair and Board Member. "These updates help leaders connect strategy to outcomes, guide investment decisions, and build the organizational agility and resilience required for long-term success."

Free to members of the Business Architecture Guild, the BIZBOK® Guide is created and continuously updated by Guild member volunteers to ensure that it remains a vital resource.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and other interested parties. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild