Business Architecture Guild® Releases BIZBOK® Guide v10.0

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today that A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v10.0 is now available to members.

Recognized as the de facto go-to resource for business architecture, BIZBOK Guide is a collection of formally defined principles, guidelines and best practices that is continuously updated by members of the Business Architecture Guild. The BIZBOK Guide helps organizations advance the way they use business architecture to facilitate change, streamline transformation and expedite strategy execution.

With over 200 contributors from organizations around the world, representing 10 years of collective work by industry practitioners, BIZBOK Guide v10.0 is a member benefit with valuable resources, new insights and usage scenarios. The latest round of updates include:

A new section on Business Architecture and Customer Experience Design discusses how organizations can use business architecture to improve customer journeys and service design

A new section on Business Architecture and Operating Models provides insights into leveraging business architecture to optimize and streamline operating models

A new business architecture reference model for member-based professional associations

New and enhanced business architecture usage scenarios, including digital transformation and digital twin

Expanded discussion highlighting the key traits that make for the ideal business architect

New guidance on using business architecture for requirements definition

Enhancements to financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, government and common industry reference model sections

Externalized case studies for general access

Refined models for business architecture domain definition, from capability through policy mapping

"While much has changed over the last ten years, our commitment to advancing business architecture as a discipline and profession grows every day," said William Ulrich, President and co-Founder. "We appreciate our members' many contributions. BIZBOK is an excellent example of their dedication to expanding our knowledgebase of best practices."

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

