Business As Possible: Florida Realtors® 2020 Convention Goes Virtual, Offers Strategies for Success

This year's convention is set for Aug. 24-27, 2020, with more than 35 online education sessions and keynote speakers offering a virtual cornucopia of success strategies, real estate trends, marketing tips and motivational advice.

"Realtors in Florida have pivoted to meet the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus, and to help safeguard our communities by following health guidelines and best practices," says 2020 Florida Realtors President Barry Grooms, a Realtor and co-owner of Florida Suncoast Real Estate Inc. in Bradenton. "That's why we've turned to the digital landscape for our 2020 Florida Realtors Convention. Beginning Aug. 24, we are offering our members the chance to learn successful business strategies from top industry leaders, get new marketing tips, hear inspirational speakers offer advice from their experience – and members can do it all on their desktop, laptop or mobile device. Plus, this year's virtual convention is free!"

Some of the virtual convention highlights include:

Tuesday, Aug. 25 , 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. : "Florida Residential and Economic Trends," Florida Realtors' Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor . Dr. O'Connor explains why residential real estate leads Florida's economic recovery as he shares the latest data from the state association's Research Department and provides his outlook for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

, : "Florida Residential and Economic Trends," Florida Realtors' Chief Economist Dr. . Dr. O'Connor explains why residential real estate leads economic recovery as he shares the latest data from the state association's Research Department and provides his outlook for the rest of 2020 and beyond. Tuesday, Aug. 25 , 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. : "Expand Your Global Reach," Neal Oates Jr. This session will help you understand the advantages of targeting and working with international clients while anticipating, identifying and overcoming unique challenges associated with foreign buyers and sellers.

, : "Expand Your Global Reach," This session will help you understand the advantages of targeting and working with international clients while anticipating, identifying and overcoming unique challenges associated with foreign buyers and sellers. Wednesday, Aug. 26 , 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. : Master Class: "Exactly What to Say," Phil M Jones. Jones will show participants "exactly" how to use his strategies for the right words to use to increase influence and how to apply them to specific business situations. Jones is the author of the best-selling book, "EXACTLY What to Say."

, : Master Class: "Exactly What to Say," Phil M Jones. Jones will show participants "exactly" how to use his strategies for the right words to use to increase influence and how to apply them to specific business situations. Jones is the author of the best-selling book, "EXACTLY What to Say." Wednesday, Aug. 26 , 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. : "The Fire Within: The Art of Exceptional Self-Leadership," Allison Massari . General session keynote speaker Allison Massari will share her personal story of resilience, perseverance and hope. After nearly dying trapped in a burning car, She tells her story of triumph and shares the strategies she has used to overcome adversity, master change and advance professional achievements.

, : "The Fire Within: The Art of Exceptional Self-Leadership," . General session keynote speaker will share her personal story of resilience, perseverance and hope. After nearly dying trapped in a burning car, She tells her story of triumph and shares the strategies she has used to overcome adversity, master change and advance professional achievements. Thursday, Aug. 27 , 4 p.m.-5 p.m. : "The Power of Consistency," Weldon Long . Closing keynote speaker and New York Times best-selling author Weldon Long will share his strategies on how to form habits for success. A ninth-grade dropout and three-time convicted felon, Long turned his life around to become the owner of a company that was selected in 2009 by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest growing privately held firms.

Sponsors for the 2020 virtual convention include: BoomTown, Miami Association of Realtors®, Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors®, Northeast Florida Association of Realtors®/realMLS/Metro Market Trends, Orlando Regional Realtor® Association, Stellar MLS, Realtor® Association of Sarasota and Manatee, Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association, Naples Area Board of Realtors®, Realtors® Association of Citrus County, Greater Tampa Realtors®, Hernando County Association of Realtors®, CSRE-Center for Specialized Realtor® Education, National Association of Realtors®, Florida Realtors® PAC, C2EX, realtor.com, Form Simplicity, Tech Helpline, Rocket® Mortgage by Quicken Loans, 360 Coverage Pros and TenantReports.com.

Realtor members and local association staff can register for the 2020 Florida Realtors Virtual Convention on Florida Realtors' website or by calling 1-800-669-4327.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 195,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

