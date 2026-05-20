Symphony Redefines Enterprise Orchestration for the Agentic AI Era

As AI agents begin acting across enterprise systems, Symphony acts as a single control plane to automate, orchestrate, govern, and validate workflows across ERP, cloud, IT, infrastructure, and business operations.

CHENNAI, India, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Core Solutions highlights Symphony's role in extending enterprise automation and orchestration into a single execution control plane for the agentic AI era. As AI agents begin acting across business-critical systems, Symphony helps enterprises connect, govern, and validate execution across ERP platforms, cloud environments, ITSM tools, databases, operating systems, infrastructure layers, and business applications.

Across enterprises, AI is shifting from advisory use cases to action-oriented execution as agents are beginning to interpret events, trigger workflows, support operational decisions, and act across business systems.

This shift creates a new enterprise challenge: execution must stay governed when work moves across ERP platforms, cloud environments, databases, operating systems, ITSM tools, infrastructure layers, and business applications.

Many operational workflows still depend on manual coordination, disconnected automation scripts, ticket handoffs, spreadsheet tracking, and team-specific runbooks. These approaches slow execution and make it difficult to maintain traceability, control, and accountability. As enterprises adopt agentic AI, the need is no longer automation alone. The need is governed execution across systems.

Symphony is built to close this gap by standardizing and orchestrating operational procedures across complex enterprise environments. The platform helps teams design, trigger, monitor, and govern workflows through reusable templates, prebuilt actions, approval controls, audit trails, secure credential handling, and intelligent operations.

"Enterprises are entering a phase where AI will not only recommend action, but also participate in execution," said Subramani Ramakrishnan, Product Head, Symphony. "That shift needs a governed control layer. Symphony brings structure, visibility, and accountability to enterprise execution, so organizations move faster without losing operational control."

Symphony brings this control layer together through low-code workflow design, reusable orchestration templates, governed approvals, audit trails, secure vault-based credential handling, intelligent operations, and enterprise-wide visibility. Its capabilities extend across enterprise workflow orchestration, background job management, cloud resource management, enterprise insights, test automation, discovery, license management, third-party integrations, Maestro AI Assistant, and Symphony IsAI for agentic execution.

The platform currently supports 400+ automation actions across the enterprise stack, helping teams keep recurring and autonomous operations structured, validated, and aligned to approved operating models.

With this positioning, BCS defines Symphony as the control layer for enterprises moving from fragmented automation to autonomous execution. The goal is to help organizations replace isolated tools, undocumented operational steps, and system-specific task queues with governed, reusable, and intelligent execution models.

To learn more, visit www.runsymphony.com or connect with our experts for an enterprise orchestration assessment.

About Symphony

Symphony is an enterprise automation and orchestration platform from Business Core Solutions. It helps organizations automate, orchestrate, govern, and monitor execution across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, applications, databases, operating systems, ITSM platforms, and business workflows. The platform brings together low-code orchestration, reusable templates, background job management, intelligent operations, enterprise insights, test automation, discovery, license management, secure vault integrations, governance controls, Maestro AI Assistant, and Symphony IsAI for agentic execution. Symphony helps enterprises move toward governed autonomous operations with stronger visibility, control, and audit readiness.

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SOURCE Business Core Solutions