Business Development Resources Announces Partnership with Southfield Capital

SEATAC, Wash., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources, Inc. ("BDR" or the "Company"), a leading business coaching and training organization to field services contractors and distributors, announced today its partnership with Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm. As part of Southfield's investment in BDR, the Company simultaneously acquired BxB Media, a full-service marketing agency supporting similar field services contractors. BDR's owner, Bruce Wiseman, will continue in his existing capacity as CEO.

BDR provides business coaching and training to field services contractors and distributors. The Company helps founder-owned services businesses build sustainable companies through a broad portfolio of coaching services focused on strategy, accounting and marketing. The Company leverages a rigorous curriculum and exceptional team of coaches to succeed in driving value for its partners. BDR was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett (in memoriam) and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

BDR and BxB Media have been partnering for over a decade to support the growth of field service contractors nationwide. That history, paired with aligned missions, visions, and values, led to a natural fit in the acquisition process. The BxB Media brand will operate under BDR as a new "Marketing Services" department, continuing to expand the reach of two first-class industry brands.

"We are excited to partner with Southfield and believe this partnership will enable BDR to accelerate growth and expand our reach and capabilities for our clients. From the beginning of this process, it was clear the Southfield team aligned with our organization both culturally and in their strategic vision," said Bruce Wiseman. "Southfield's proven track record of building exceptional growth businesses makes us confident we will successfully expand our core markets while maintaining our position as a leading coaching and training organization with a winning culture. We will continue to provide best-in-class service to the home service industry, driving exemplary results for our clients."

Chris Grambling, Principal at Southfield Capital, commented, "We are pleased to partner with Bruce and the BDR team. They have built a tremendous business over their 25-year history and have numerous growth opportunities that Southfield is ready to assist with. With BDR's impressive team and client base, alongside an industry-best curriculum, we believe there is a very exciting road ahead."

Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Southfield Capital and Houlihan Lokey acted as Southfield's exclusive financial advisor. Uplift Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to BDR and BxB.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

About Business Development Resources

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's business planning workshop.

For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

BDR MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)