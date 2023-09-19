Business Fraud Prevention Seminar Forthcoming from UMD, Prince George's County

News provided by

University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

19 Sep, 2023, 15:24 ET

Financial Crime Insights from Highest Levels of Law Enforcement for Students and Professionals in Free Event at College Park Marriott Nov. 3

COLLEGE PARK, Md. , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital age-infused financial crimes against businesses are the focus of a free, single-day seminar forthcoming from Justice for Fraud Victims (JFV) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business in cooperation with the Prince George's County Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit.

The seminar, Business Fraud Prevention, takes place 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 3501 University Blvd., E. Adelphi, Md.

Keynote speaker is Stephen Dougherty, a financial investigator and forensic analyst for the Secret Service's Global Investigative Operations Center. He will join experts from the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Federal Trade Commission, along with counterparts from UMD Smith and Prince George's County, to give insights for students and professionals across business and criminology fields.

The seminar will explore the latest financial fraud tactics against businesses and practical counter methods, says JFV director and Smith Accounting and Information Assurance Lecturer Samuel Handwerger. "The digital age is fueling financial crimes against the business community in several ways," including:

  • Business email compromises
  • Mortgage wire transfer frauds
  • Bank account takeovers
  • Ransomware attacks
  • Invoice fraud
  • Identity theft
  • Apartment rental scams
  • Embezzlement
  • Mail fraud

Dougherty, as keynote speaker, will draw from 15-plus years of investigative experience including pivotal roles surrounding cyber-enabled financial crime, money laundering, human trafficking, identity theft, healthcare fraud, embezzlement, tax and government program fraud and dark web crimes.

The seminar is a product of JFV, a collaboration, launched earlier this year, of UMD Smith and Prince George's Financial Crimes Unit, along with the State's Attorney's Office. The program offers students a unique volunteering opportunity to investigate financial fraud – including against members of vulnerable populations -- with local law enforcement officers.

Space is limited for the free seminar. To RSVP and for more information, go to the Justice for Fraud Victims homepage. 

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

Also from this source

Virtual Workshop on 'Step-by-Step Customer Analytics' Forthcoming from UMD Smith Executive Education

UMD Smith Experts Assess Drug Manufacturing Risk from Natural Hazards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.