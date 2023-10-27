Business Information Market to grow by USD 80.42 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "business information market by end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others), application (b2b and b2c), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the business information market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 80.42 billion. Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is a key factor driving market growth.

Businesses in every industry operate in a dynamic business environment and must be aware of changes in customer behavior, preferences, and demographics. This helps businesses stay competitive, accelerate product development, and ensure a continuous stream of revenue from these products and services. Additionally, business intelligence service providers help organizations accurately analyze target audience behavior, actors, current marketing trends, and information on how the organization can modify products, services, and marketing and advertising tools to tactfully reach consumers.

Market Challenge

The threat of data misappropriation and theft is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Such confidential information could be made accessible to unauthorized persons and organizations, which may result in serious financial losses for businesses if any accidental or intentional data breach occurs. Additionally, using the cloud and sharing digital files between information providers and organizations can lead to data loss or theft if the connection is not secure. Corporate information providers such as Equifax, a US-based credit rating agency for individuals and businesses, were also targeted. In 2017, hackers stole the Social Security numbers of approximately 145.50 million US customers from Equifax data centers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Information provided to businesses on BFSI is of a wide variety, e.g. credit risk reports, personal credit scores, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, performance management business and commercial operations, market status reports, and forecast reports for individual sectors.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the business information market:

Bloomberg L.P, Capita Plc, CQG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, FactSet Research Systems Inc., Informa Plc, Moodys Corp., Morningstar Inc., News Corp., Refinitiv, S and P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Wolters Kluwer NV, Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and RELX Plc

Business Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

