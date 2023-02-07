INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® unites experienced fractional sales leaders with the proven sales process and platform to establish an effective sales organization. Our Outsourced VPs of Sales embrace the challenge of improving or overhauling the sales function for businesses, ultimately driving revenue for small and mid-sized business owners.

The following Fractional VP of Sales are looking forward to working with local businesses in these U.S. markets:

"We are excited that more business owners continue to adopt the fractional sales model and realize the benefits of sales expertise without adding a large annual salary to the budget," said Jim Hardwick, Chief Community Officer, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "Our Fractional VPs of Sales serve businesses with their sales leadership experience driving revenue and putting the sales organization on the track for long-term success."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

