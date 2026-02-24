Sales Xceleration® Announces New Unified Brand Identity Alongside New Offerings

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leading expert in fractional sales leadership, introduced a new brand identity designed to better serve the full sales lifecycle—from strategy to execution to talent. As part of this evolution, Amplify Recruiting has become Sales Xceleration Recruiting, giving clients a unified experience under one powerful brand.

Sales Xceleration's Leadership Team Announces New Initiatives

For more than a decade, our Fractional Sales Leaders have been known for fixing broken sales organizations. Whether the issue is strategy, structure, leadership, talent, missed sales goals or the lack of tools, we solve it. As the market evolves, so do our solutions and how we serve clients. Our future focus now includes a comprehensive AI sales solution guided by a dedicated AI committee, an enhanced focus on recruiting through Sales Xceleration Recruiting, and customized coaching and workshops that help leaders repair and optimize every part of the sales engine.

"This is more than a visual update," said Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "It represents the innovation and forward-thinking mindset and resources that we provide to allow us to guide how we help each client with their unique sales needs in a changing marketplace."

As part of this evolution, Amplify Recruiting is now Sales Xceleration Recruiting, signifying a simple truth: true sales transformation cannot happen without the right team.

Sales Xceleration Recruiting is powered by certified sales recruiters who specialize in revenue-generating positions. With deep expertise in sales performance and role expectations, the team understands how each hire fits into a defined sales structure. Whether building a team from the ground up or rebuilding an underperforming one, clients gain more than candidates, they gain a team designed to perform.

"This is about more than filling open roles," said Kendall Snyder, Chief Division Officer of Sales Xceleration Recruiting. "Our clients rely on us to build and rebuild sales teams that perform over time. Because we are experts on revenue-generating roles, we understand what strong sales organizations require and we hire with that long-term performance in mind."

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become the go-to name in fractional sales leadership. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses, delivering sales increases of 20–32% in the first year.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration®, visit our website.

PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson | [email protected] | 844–874–7253

