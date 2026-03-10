Sales Xceleration Welcomes New Group of Fractional Sales Leaders in U.S. and Canada

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leader in Fractional Sales, has introduced several new members to its roster of Outsourced VPs of Sales. With more than 100 years of sales leadership experience between them, these experts stand to continue the work of lifting up small to mid-size businesses with sustainable sales strategy.

Greater Philadelphia, PA - Charlotte, NC - Nashville, TN - Great Lakes, OH - Greater Denver, CO - Edmonton, AB

"After 13 years of leading the way in fractional leadership, we're extremely selective of the sales leaders we bring into our organization," says Tom Gardner, Chief Community Officer of Sales Xceleration. "We're in a place now that anyone who joins has to bring something different to the table, while still representing our core values. We're confident that this group does just that."

Brian Dolan, 25+ years | Greater Philadelphia, PA

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience, Brian helps organizations achieve sustainable revenue growth by developing clear strategies, optimizing processes, and coaching high-performing teams. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he partners with leaders to build scalable sales infrastructures that drive predictable, measurable results.

Brian Hadley, 20+ years | Charlotte, NC

Brian is a sales leader who has access to the best technology, talent, and tactics to create unique results in sales teams from 2 to 200. While there is no secret, there is a simple yet challenging process that works today and will work tomorrow.

Matthew Lang, 25+ years | Nashville, TN

With 28 years of experience leading sales organizations, Matthew helps companies drive predictable, profitable revenue growth by building scalable processes and high-performing teams. Clients value Matt's hands-on approach and expertise in transforming sales efforts into metrics-driven engines for long-term success.

Dan McCoy, 20+ years | Great Lakes, OH

With over two decades of experience leading sales transformation across Fortune 500 firms and scale-up organizations, Dan brings a proven framework for aligning people, process, and performance. He helps small to mid-sized businesses establish the commercial discipline, leadership alignment, and go-to-market strategy needed to drive sustainable growth and enterprise value.

Mark Miracle, 25+ years | Greater Denver, CO

With over 25 years of sales leadership in both small and large organizations, Mark has proven experience in driving revenue for a variety of industries, specifically complex technology, SaaS and professional services companies.

Alex Sagatov, 20+ years | Edmonton, AB

Alex is a sales executive with 20+ years' experience transforming sales in healthcare, industrial, and tech. As an expert in strategy, process, and accountability to drive SMB revenue, he is skilled in mentoring teams, CRM, and culture.

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become cemented as the go-to name in fractional sales leadership after introducing a model that was virtually unknown at the time. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses across diverse industries, delivering average sales increases of 20–32% in the first year.

We turn around underperforming sales teams through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional Sales Leaders.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

