Creating Healthier Communities Names Dr. Mya O. Price as Executive Vice President & Chief Social Impact Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating Healthier Communities (CHC) today announced that Dr. Mya O. Price has joined the organization as Executive Vice President & Chief Social Impact Officer. In this inaugural role, Dr. Price will lead CHC's enterprise-wide social impact strategy, overseeing programs, partnerships, policy engagement, and leadership initiatives designed to strengthen communities nationwide.

Dr. Price is a nationally recognized social impact strategist with a distinguished record of building and scaling cross-sector initiatives that deliver measurable community outcomes. Her career spans grassroots leadership, national policy engagement, philanthropy, and academic research, positioning her uniquely to drive collaborative solutions at scale.

Prior to joining CHC, Dr. Price served as President and CEO of the Root Cause Coalition and previously founded a multi-million-dollar national impact fund for Feeding America supporting more than 75 community-based organizations across the country. She has built evaluation frameworks and theory-of-change models that align strategy, measurement, and sustained investment.

"Dr. Price brings the vision, discipline, and collaborative spirit needed to accelerate CHC's work across sectors," said Jean Accius, PhD, President and CEO at CHC. "Her ability to unite partners around shared outcomes and translate community-informed insights into measurable impact will strengthen our leadership nationally."

"I'm honored to join CHC in this new role that centers the importance of building critical partnerships and collaborations through enterprise-wide movements across this nation as we work to address community issues," said Mya Price, PhD, CHC's Executive Vice President and Chief Social Impact Officer. "CHC's commitment to ensuring every person in every community has the opportunity to live their healthiest life is powerful, and I'm excited to bring my expertise to this national movement."

Dr. Price holds a Ph.D. in Urban Leadership & Entrepreneurship from the University of the District of Columbia and a master's degree in Community & Leadership Development from the University of Kentucky.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has united nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their zip code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

