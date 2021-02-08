Businesses Migrating Legacy SAP Business Suite to SAP S/4HANA Emerge More Agile, Efficient

Frost & Sullivan 's latest thought leadership paper, 4 Urgent Business Imperatives to Consider When Migrating to SAP S/4HANA , highlights the drivers for SAP S/4HANA adoption in the current and future marketplace. It analyzes the challenges of leveraging core SAP data in a hybrid environment and offers recommendations for translating business imperatives into the right data fabric .

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/51e

"As a lift-and-shift of SAP applications and data into a public cloud may not be ideal or feasible for all businesses, the best way forward would be a hybrid installation of SAP S/4HANA," explained Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst | Cloud Computing at Frost & Sullivan. "Such a deployment will allow IT teams to maintain their current infrastructure, deploy new infrastructure, or split data and applications in a way that is optimal for the organization. A full suite of tools and services can completely modernize their applications and ensure they provide the kind of functionality the business expects."

"Importantly, organizations require a data fabric that is flexible and functional, and an expert partner to run it," added Zac Mitchell, Market Strategist, Global Solutions Marketing at NetApp. "By choosing a unified data fabric, business leaders can rest assured their data will be accessible, safe and available, wherever and whenever the business needs it. A trusted partner with an integrated data fabric, partnership with SAP, and a track record of successful migrations will be ideal to ensure a smooth client experience."

Four key benefits a unified data fabric offers customers migrating to SAP S/4HANA are:

Enabling the business to easily leverage data within any infrastructure that queries it.

Lowering the total cost of ownership for the business's hybrid storage environment.

Increasing application uptime and performance.

Protecting data throughout the migration.

