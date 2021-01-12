ButcherBox Earns B Corporation Certification

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox™, a leading brand of high-quality protein, today announced that it has become B Corporation® (B Corp™) certified. The company, which delivers humanely raised meat and sustainably sourced seafood across the continental U.S., is the largest meat brand to become certified.

ButcherBox was founded in 2015 with a simple mission to make high-quality meat more accessible to consumers in the U.S. However, as the organization grew, it realized the quality of the meat wasn't the only thing that mattered; the elements of the supply chain the end consumer doesn't see mattered just as much. That's why ButcherBox has been in pursuit of a better way to complete its mission, one that's focused on animal welfare, supporting farmers, treating the planet with respect, and upholding diversity, equity, and inclusion across the business. ButcherBox's certification provides a tangible reinforcement of the company's pursuit of better meat and a better food ecosystem.

"I have always felt that being a successful company and doing good were inextricably linked, so when I founded ButcherBox, I knew we could have a positive impact on farmers, animals, and the environment while also being financially successful," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "Being certified as a B Corp signifies the hard work our team has put in over the last five years to be a responsible and sustainable, high-growth company. While we have areas to improve in, we are now able to use B Corp as a new lens to view our business decisions and make those improvements."

ButcherBox's B Corp score highlighted the organization's commitment to taking care of its employees, creating good governance, and valuing animal welfare. As the company continues to commit to its mission-driven values, ButcherBox recognizes the need to work even harder on environmental sustainability and how diversity, equity, and inclusion are incorporated into the business.

ButcherBox — like many other B Corps — is using its certification as a legal framework to remain committed to being a mission-driven organization, regardless of leadership or ownership transitions, while building a lasting business and proving that business profitability can run in tandem with social and environmental initiatives.

"It no longer is enough for companies to say they are focused on social and environmental initiatives. Nowadays, consumers want proof of the actions the companies and brands they buy from are taking. B Corp certification is a way for us to demonstrate those actions," said Evadne Cokeh, vice president of social and environmental responsibility at ButcherBox. "I love that the B Corp assessment provides a roadmap of opportunities for ButcherBox to keep improving—one of our core values. I am thankful for the accountability the certification provides to ensure that the work is ongoing and baked into policies and procedures at the company."

ButcherBox completed the B Corp pre-assessment in December 2019 leading to a certification in November 2020. There are currently 3,682 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world, making the certification a significant distinction for companies. ButcherBox is proud to be among companies like Allbirds, Ben & Jerry's, King Arthur Baking Company, and Patagonia, that are B Corp certified.

"Its brands like ButcherBox who are doing the hard and important work behind the scenes to deliver an unparalleled experience for their members that truly define a B Corp," said Lindsey Wilson, business development manager at B Lab. "It's been a pleasure watching ButcherBox grow as a leader in the meat industry and build an incredibly loyal member base. We're proud to welcome ButcherBox to the B Corp family and watch them as they continue to live out their mission of improving the food system."

About B Corp™

Certified B Corporations™ are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp™ businesses are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Society's most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and non-profits alone. The B Corp™ community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corp™ businesses use profits and growth to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and environment.

About ButcherBox

At ButcherBox, we believe in better. That's why we deliver 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, heritage-breed pork, wild-caught Alaskan salmon and wild-caught sea scallops directly to our members' doors. All of our products are humanely raised or wild-caught and never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever. ButcherBox became a certified B Corp in 2020. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

