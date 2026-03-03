Butcher's Bone Broth Broadens its U.S. Retail Distribution Footprint Amid Demand for Functional, Diet-Friendly Nutrition

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butcher's , the leading fresh, organic bone broth brand in the U.S. market, has expanded distribution with major national and regional retail partners, reinforcing its commitment to delivering functional, clean-label foods to consumers with specialized dietary needs. Throughout 2025, Butcher's expanded its distribution with 10+ new retail partners and increased shelf presence by more than 35% in existing accounts, including Whole Foods, making its broths accessible to shoppers nationwide.

Responding to strong consumer demand, particularly from customers following anti-inflammatory, low-FODMAP, gluten-free, keto, and whole-food-based lifestyles, Butcher's Bone Broth continues to expand its national footprint across conventional, natural, mass and club channels, including:

Albertsons: Significantly expanded its presence, adding distribution in multiple new divisions across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and Mid-Atlantic, representing 800+ new retail doors.





Significantly expanded its presence, adding distribution in multiple new divisions across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and Mid-Atlantic, representing 800+ new retail doors. Costco: All eight Costco regions participated in Butcher's seasonal rotation during the Q4 2025–Q1 2026 selling period, highlighting continued strong performance in the club channel.

These expansions complement Butcher's existing presence in national retailers like Whole Foods and Costco, as well as regional retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market and Publix, and reflect a growing consumer preference for products that support gut, joint, and overall well-being.

"Our 2025 retail growth demonstrates how essential quality, clean ingredients are to today's consumers," said CEO, Founder, and third-generation Swiss butcher, Thomas Odermatt. "As more Americans adopt restricted or intentional diets, they're looking for products like Butcher's, that only include three ingredients. We're proud to make high-quality bone broth more accessible to customers who rely on it as part of their daily wellness routine."

The brand's momentum is also reflected in e-commerce performance. Butcher's Bone Broth recently earned recognition on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands list for its strong consumer demand and category performance, further underscoring the growing appetite for clean-label, functional pantry staples that fit seamlessly into restricted and wellness-focused lifestyles.

Additional retail expansion announcements are expected later this year.

About Butcher's

Born out of the Bay Area's beloved Roli Roti rotisserie trucks, Butcher's is handcrafted from responsibly sourced bones and organic vegetables, then simmered slowly to nourish from the inside out. Butcher's is available in rich flavors with simple ingredients.

Visit www.butchers.co and follow @butchersbonebroth on Instagram.

Media Assets

Download high-resolution product images here .

SOURCE Butcher's