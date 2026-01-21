Butcher's Bone Broth Signals Immense Business Growth With Strategic Leadership Appointment

CPG leader Kimberly Goodman to Grow Butcher's into their next phase of momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butcher's , the leading fresh, organic bone broth brand in the U.S. market, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Goodman as Director of People & Culture, effective immediately. In this role, Goodman will be a dedicated leader to modernize, elevate, and transform HR by overseeing the company's organizational structure for growth, efficiency, and scalability. This comes at a pivotal time with consumer demand for Butcher's at an all-time high and the brand's recent recognition in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Kitchen Awards and Instacart's 2025 Fastest Growing Emerging Brands list .

"The addition of Goodman to our leadership team is essential for the next chapter in Butcher's Bone Broth's growth story," says Thomas Odermatt , Founder and CEO, Butcher's Bone Broth. "We know it's our employees that make our business successful, and bringing onboard a well-respected HR leader in Goodman enables us to recruit, retain, and develop our internal talent so we can position our team to succeed in meeting our brand's growing demand in the marketplace," he adds.

Goodman brings HR leadership and expertise from well-known CPG companies within the food industry such as Mondelez and Clif Bar, as well as other Bay Area companies.

"I'm excited to join a value-aligned business that cares about its people and wants to grow, connect, and engage its team," says Goodman. "At Butcher's the focus is clearly on giving employees more through coaching, mentoring, and building programs that enrich peoples' careers and company culture," she adds.

Butcher's has expanded from the aisles at Whole Foods, Costco, Sprouts, and Publix to even more select grocers nationwide such as Harris Teeter, Albertsons, and Roundy's, making it even easier for consumers to find Butcher's in the refrigerated section, alongside other premium, fresh ready-to-enjoy offerings.

About Butcher's

Born out of the Bay Area's beloved Roli Roti rotisserie trucks, Butcher's is handcrafted from responsibly sourced bones and organic vegetables, then simmered slowly to nourish from the inside out. Butcher's is available in rich flavors with simple ingredients.

Visit www.butchers.co and follow @butchersbonebroth on Instagram.

SOURCE Butcher's