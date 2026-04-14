Butcher's Bone Broth Helps Health-Conscious Target Shoppers Access Fresh, Organic Nutrition

Butcher's expansion into Target addresses the growing consumer shift toward simple ingredient, liquid health staples

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butcher's Bone Broth, the leading fresh, organic bone broth brand in the U.S. market, today announced its launch into select Target locations, providing busy, health-conscious consumers access to fresh, slow-simmered nutrition. With consumer demand rising for simple ingredient alternatives to highly processed foods, Butcher's is addressing a critical market gap by expanding access to simple, nutritious staples at mass retail channels.

The Target partnership, where the brand will be available in 175+ locations, builds on a year of accelerated retail growth. In 2025, Butcher's added more than 10 new retail partners and expanded shelf presence by over 35% across existing accounts, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, Costco, Harris Teeter, and Publix.

What This Means for the Liquid Health Market:

This expansion reflects broader consumer shifts toward minimally processed foods that support everyday wellness. Butcher's is creating a high-velocity liquid health platform that is establishing a new category in fresh bone broth.

"Being available at Target means that more Americans will have easy access to a clean, nourishing beverage option," said Greg Lok, President of Butcher's Bone Broth. "At a time when consumers are reading labels carefully and moving away from highly processed foods, we want Butcher's to be the answer on the shelf — real ingredients and real nutrition"

Butcher's Benefits:

Butcher's Bone Broth is naturally rich in protein and collagen, delivering amino acids like glycine and proline that support gut lining integrity, digestion, joint health, and overall wellness. The product is free from powders, fillers, and artificial additives, making it a go-to choice for consumers following anti-inflammatory, low-FODMAP, gluten-free, keto, and whole-food-based lifestyles.

Shifting Market Strategy:

The brand's retail momentum reflects a wider shift in consumer behavior. Butcher's was recently recognized on Instacart's Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands list, underscoring the growing demand for clean-label, liquid health staples that fit seamlessly into wellness-focused lifestyles. The Target launch further solidifies Butcher's as a category leader at the intersection of flavor, function, and transparency.

Butcher's Bone Broth is available at 175+ Target locations nationwide. For a full list of retail locations, visit www.butchers.co.

Visit www.butchers.co and follow @butchersbonebroth on Instagram.

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SOURCE Butcher's