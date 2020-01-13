Butte Central Catholic High School to Mark School Choice Week with Community Celebration, Proclamation

BUTTE, Mont., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, alumni, staff, and community members will gather at the Butte Central Catholic High School rotunda for a celebration and official proclamation honoring School Choice Week and Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The special ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will feature remarks by Don Peoples, Jr., president of Butte Central Schools, and J.P. Williams, principal of Butte Central Catholic High School. The proclamation will be issued by Chief Executive of the City and County, Dave Palmer.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We want to communicate the value of choosing a Catholic education and share information with community leaders on the significant contributions that Catholic schools make to the nation," said Amanda Ellwein, transition specialist at Butte Central Catholic High School.

Butte Central Catholic High School has emerged through over 100 years of tradition and excellence to become a premier Catholic school system in the state of Montana. The school offers a family oriented community driven by Catholic faith development, academic excellence, and exciting extracurricular activities. Learn more about the school at buttecentral.org.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

