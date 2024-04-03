butter is Bringing the 4/20 Spirit to the Entire Month of April

Michigan's innovative cannabis retailer celebrates the holiday a better way

FLINT, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- butter today announces they will be celebrating 4/20 the entire month of April with free weed, giveaways, and exclusive product drops. With so many ways to enjoy the beloved holiday, the Michigan-based premium cannabis retailer will be the go-to destination for 4/20.

Now through April 20th, butter is dropping exclusive new products in retail stores each week. The selection will include new flower strains and even a new spreadable edible to join their lineup of crowd-favorite infused ghee and hazelnut spread.

butter is a Michigan-based cannabis lifestyle brand who's focus is to make high quality products for all and in doing so, better society.

Additionally, leading up to April 20th, customers who buy any prepackaged eighths of butter flower or spreadable get a chance to win exclusive discounts and prizes. The prize lineup will include: butter ounces or prepackaged butter eighths, butter gift cards, free butter gummies, butter apparel items, and discounts off of a future purchase.

4/20 has long been a day reserved for the most serious cannabis connoisseurs, but butter's elevated lineup and unique product offerings prove there are many different ways to enjoy cannabis. The retailer's 4/20 festivities infuse added fun into the holiday and help people celebrate beyond just one day.

For the entire month of April, customers who spend $25 at butter retail stores will receive a free eighth of prepackaged butter flower. Customers who spend $100 will receive a special Friendly Flower tote bag through 4/30. In addition to exclusive deals on butter products, butter is partnering with a selection of brands to offer specials on other customer favorite products.

All specials will be available at both butter's Ann Arbor and Berkley retail locations while supplies last. For more information, visit: butterworld.com .

ABOUT BUTTER:

butter is Michigan's premiere cannabis lifestyle brand and retail destination. Our mission is to unite people and plants and share the life-changing power of cannabis. Through a thoughtful curation of products, constant innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, butter seeks to elevate the cannabis industry. We infuse honesty, transparency, and integrity into everything we do—for a better world.

