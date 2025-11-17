Butter Makes It Better: SpartanNash Rolls Out New Line of Fresh & Finest Flavored Butters

The stats don't lie: the average household churns through two sticks of butter each week for a total of 26 pounds of creamy goodness annually. What's even more impressive is that that number jumps to five sticks of butter per winter holiday — with Gen Z and Millennials leading the consumption charge.

Eighty percent of respondents revealed their not-so-secret weapon for holiday cooking is butter because let's be honest: if your mashed potatoes aren't swimming in butter, can you even consider it a holiday dinner?

"Butter is a kitchen staple all year long, but it's the star of the show when the holidays come around," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. "Whether you're baking cookies, basting turkeys or just buttering toast with reckless abandon, one thing is clear: Butter makes it better."

Ready to take your butter game from basic to legendary? SpartanNash stores — including Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and D&W® Fresh Market — and select independent wholesale customers are rolling out a new line of Fresh & Finest by Our Family® flavored butters, available all November long:

Cinnamon butter: Cozy and sweet, perfect for rolls and sweet potatoes

Cozy and sweet, perfect for rolls and sweet potatoes Cowboy butter: Bold, spicy and made for basting or grilling

Bold, spicy and made for basting or grilling Garlic herb butter: Savory and herbaceous, ideal for roasted veggies

Savory and herbaceous, ideal for roasted veggies Truffle butter: Rich and gourmet, elevate anything from crackers to Brussels sprouts

"Stock up, spread generously and let your taste buds join the holiday festivities," Storm said. "If you're whipping up your list for your weekly visit or making a mad dash for a last-minute shopping trip, don't get caught without the butter!"

The Talker survey confirmed that butter emergencies are a holiday tradition all their own. Holiday chaos often includes a frantic dash to the grocery store, and butter is the #1 reason. Nearly 60% of Americans admit to making a last-minute grocery run just for butter. When the butter runs out, 70% sprint to the store, 33% phone a friend and 24% order delivery. Only 15% dare to use a substitute — because, as any holiday host knows — margarine is the equivalent of instant mashed potatoes on the dinner table.

Butter etiquette? It's also serious business. More than 60% say leaving breadcrumbs in the butter dish is a culinary crime and nearly 70% insist the refrigerator is butter's rightful home. Still, 27% let it lounge on the counter, proving butter is a couch surfer and a kitchen staple. The survey also revealed that Americans are fiercely loyal to their butter. Seventy-two percent say they "literally cannot live without butter," and more than half (57%) consider themselves "experts" on what makes butter good. (We're guessing their resumes now include "Butter Sommelier.")

Ready to butter up your holidays? Visit spartannash.com/butter-makes-it-better to see where to find Fresh & Finestby Our Family butters — the boldest, creamiest flavors of the season.

Any company names or brand names mentioned above are the trademarks of their respective owners. All rights with respect to those trademarks are reserved by their respective holders.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash