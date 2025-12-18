Family Fare's Holiday Prices Help Shoppers Save in the Baking Aisle - and on All Your Holiday Meal Essentials

Family Fare's baking aisle is packed with best-in-market prices on essentials like Our Family® sugar ($2.49), sweetened condensed milk ($2.79), flour ($1.99), oil ($2.99), baking chips ($3.79) and nuts — including almonds ($2.59), walnuts ($3.29) and pecans ($4.29). Whether you're whipping up classic cookies or festive breads, Family Fare's competitive pricing ensures every home baker can stock up for less, with special promotions and digital coupons available for even greater savings.

Family Fare's commitment to value extends to the full holiday meal. Highlights include:

Spiral Ham: With the best spiral ham prices in all seven states, Family Fare offers a standout centerpiece for your holiday table.

With the best spiral ham prices in all seven states, Family Fare offers a standout centerpiece for your holiday table. Sides and Staples: Save on Ocean Spray ® cranberry sauce (2/$4), Pillsbury ® cinnamon & crescent rolls (buy 2, get 2 free), Swanson ® broth (3/$5), and more. Family Fare also has great prices on Stove Top ® stuffing, Marie Callender's ® pie and Heinz ® gravy, with many items featuring "must buy" deals and mix-and-match promotions for extra savings.

Save on Ocean Spray cranberry sauce (2/$4), Pillsbury cinnamon & crescent rolls (buy 2, get 2 free), Swanson broth (3/$5), and more. Family Fare also has great prices on Stove Top stuffing, Marie Callender's pie and Heinz gravy, with many items featuring "must buy" deals and mix-and-match promotions for extra savings. Produce and Dairy: With savings across the store, Family Fare's deals include 8-pound bags of russet potatoes ($1.49), sweet potatoes, onions, celery, and dairy staples like Daisy Brand® sour cream ($2.29), Philadelphia cream cheese ($1.99 with a buy 5, save $5 mix-and-match offer), and butter ($2.99).

Family Fare shoppers who spend $100 or more will receive a $10 coupon for their next visit — providing additional savings for loyal shoppers.

"Our teams work hard to ensure we're offering great value to our shoppers, especially at a time of year when holiday meals and traditions are so important," said Brandon Pasch, VP, Center Store Merchandising. "Whether you're doing a baking marathon with your cousins or hosting a Friendsmas feast, Family Fare is here to keep the joy flowing with quality ingredients, affordable prices, and the kind of convenience that lets you focus on what really matters: celebrating together."

Visit your local Family Fare to sign up for Rewards and discover this season's best deals to make your holiday memorable.

For a list of Family Fare stores, visit shopfamilyfare.com.

Any company names or brand names mentioned above are the trademarks of their respective owners. All rights with respect to those trademarks are reserved by their respective holders.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash