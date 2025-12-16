SpartanNash Foundation, Shoppers Show Support for Local Food Pantries with Record-Breaking Donations

Shoppers teamed up with the SpartanNash Foundation to donate $780,000 — equivalent to 285,000 meals1 — to more than 100 local food pantries this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash®, a member of the C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, and the SpartanNash Foundation® recently donated a record-breaking $690,000 to more than 100 food pantries across the Company's retail footprint. The money was raised during the SpartanNash Foundation's fifth in-store fundraiser of 2025, with store guests and Associates joining together to fight food insecurity and provide meals to those who need them this holiday season.

Food solutions company SpartanNash®, a member of the C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, and the SpartanNash Foundation® recently donated a record-breaking $690,000 to more than 100 food pantries across the Company’s retail footprint.

"As a food solutions company, we are deeply committed to fighting hunger in our communities," said Dawn Bredeweg, Manager, Charitable Giving and Hospitality at SpartanNash. "Many in our community are eager to support their neighbors this holiday season, and our stores have stepped up to meet that need. By contributing funds, food banks can buy essential items in bulk — often directly from our stores — at lower costs. This means every dollar stretches further, feeding more families and reducing food waste. At SpartanNash, every meal matters and every neighbor counts."

The SpartanNash Foundation fundraiser ran from Oct. 24 to Nov. 26 in participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets, D&W® Fresh Market and adjoining fuel centers. Store guests had the opportunity to contribute various dollar amounts while checking out, both in-store and online. Donations will directly benefit food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly grateful to the SpartanNash Foundation and their two Metcalfe's Market locations in Madison, Wisc. for their support of our work in Dane County," said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River Food Pantry. "The in-store fundraiser hosted raised $45,500 for The River, which will help us continue to serve more than 3,500 food insecure individuals each week."

In addition to the in-store fundraiser, the SpartanNash Foundation pledged an additional $90,000 to food pantries located near SpartanNash distribution centers, bringing total donations to $780,000 to fight hunger and provide hope for. This donation equates to an estimated 285,000 meals1 for families across the Midwest this holiday season.

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation's annual in-store fundraiser has raised more than $3.6 million to support local food pantry partners, providing the equivalent of more than 1.3 million meals1 for people in the communities SpartanNash serves.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation.

Any company names or brand names mentioned above are the trademarks of their respective owners. All rights with respect to those trademarks are reserved by their respective holders.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

Media:

Lauren La Bruno

Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

[email protected]

1 Based on calculations provided by Feeding America® to convert dollars to meals

SOURCE SpartanNash