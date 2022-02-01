Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and CRUNCH® Partner with Fanatics to Give One Lucky Fan an Ultimate Sports Championship Experience

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Fanatics on this sports promotion. Watching your team is simply more fun with a Butterfinger and fan gear, and we wanted to give our consumers the opportunity to save on something they love," said Miguel Zorrilla, Senior Director of Marketing, Butterfinger. "With this collaboration, it was also very important to offer a grand prize that was unique, yet also appealing to all sports fans. We can't wait to see who wins and what sports event is chosen."

In the spirit of exciting fan gear, Butterfinger has created customized basketball and football jerseys that select fans may be able to score on Butterfinger's social media. Butterfinger has also partnered with NFL wide receiver Tyler Lockett, NBA star Kelly Olynyk and NCAA athletes on the rise Sedona Prince and Jahvon Quinerly. These athletes, like Butterfinger, champion their individuality exuding authenticity, both on and off the field and court. During the promotion period, each will be hosting an Instagram Q&A to interact with their fans; additionally, Sedona and Tyler will be giving away a signed Butterfinger jersey to one lucky follower.

From now until April 30, 2022, to partake in the promotion and be entered for a chance to win the grand prize, consumers can follow these easy steps:

Buy $5 worth of participating products

worth of participating products Snap a picture of the receipt showing the purchase, day, time, and retailer

Go to www.ScoreWithButterfinger.com to register and upload the receipt

To stay up-to-date on the promotion, Instagram Q&A timing, and to #scorewithbutterfinger, follow Butterfinger on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES. MANY WILL ENTER, ONE WILL WIN A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 2/1/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/30/22. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 13 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, free method of entry instructions, prize details and restrictions. Sweepstakes prize awarded as a check for $30,000.

*OFFER ONLY AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. No more than 150,000 Fanatics Coupon Codes will be available. Terms and exclusions apply. There is a limit of 5 Fanatics Coupon Codes per person. Only one (1) Fanatics.com Coupon Code can be redeemed per Fanatics.com order/transaction. Not combinable with other offers. 1 time use. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. © Fanatics, Inc., 2021. All Rights Reserved. Offer terms and exclusions apply.

