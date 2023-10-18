Butterfinger® Invites Adults to Celebrate Halloween with First-Ever Butterfinger-Inspired Cocktail in Partnership with Digital Creator & Brand Fan, Tinx

Ferrero North America

18 Oct, 2023, 08:23 ET

Adults can now enjoy their favorite Halloween candy as a cocktail with the "Butterfinger-Tini"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar, is introducing a spooktacular (and scarily irresistible) new way for adults to enjoy everyone's favorite candy bar this Halloween season – because why should trick-or-treaters have all the fun?!

The iconic brand teamed up with quite possibly their number one fan, digital creator Christina Najjar, aka Tinx, to mix up their first-ever cocktail recipe for Halloween: the Butterfinger-Tini. Now, fans 21+ can enjoy a new way to celebrate the spooky season with delicious and nostalgic flavors.

Inspired by the peanut-buttery and chocolatey elements of a Butterfinger bar, the Butterfinger-Tini features 2 ounces peanut butter whiskey, 1 ounce chocolate syrup, 1/2 ounce Butterscotch Syrup, 3 dashes chocolate bitters, and 1.5 ounces cream or non-dairy creamer.

To create the Butterfinger-Tini, add all measured ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and double strain into a Butterfinger rimmed martini glass. For the Butterfinger rim, brush a martini glass with peanut butter and roll the rim of the glass in Butterfinger Bits or crushed bars. Finally, sip and enjoy!

"Butterfinger was the candy I was always super excited to receive when I went trick-or-treating, so naturally, I am super excited to unveil the one and only, Butterfinger-Tini – a cocktail recipe featuring my favorite candy, specially crafted for adult fans like me," said Tinx. "Whether you're celebrating Halloween with your friends at home or heading to a party – and we all know I love both – the Butterfinger-Tini is the perfect way to appreciate Halloween's most sought-after candy. To all my fellow Butterfinger and cocktail lovers, enjoy!"

"Butterfinger is an irresistible, peanut-buttery treat that people have loved for 100 years, especially during the Halloween season. And our first-ever Butterfinger-inspired cocktail is a new way for adults (21+) to lean into the spirit of Halloween," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth®. "We know Tinx is a huge Butterfinger fan, so she was the perfect partner to help create a cocktail recipe to bring the flavors of Butterfinger to life in an exciting new way."

For even more Halloween fun, follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.

About Ferrero
Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

