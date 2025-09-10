Butterfly Effect of Elegoo 3D Printing Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo concluded a successful appearance at IFA 2025, where its Centauri Carbon 3D printer received seven "Best of IFA" media awards as well as IFA Innovation Award and its booth was widely recognized as one of the most innovative showcases of the exhibition.

Elegoo IFA Both at Hall 20-161

Centauri Carbon, the latest desktop FDM printer by Elegoo, was honored by Tom's Hardware, Reviewed, and Gadgety, among others, underscoring Elegoo's position at the forefront of consumer 3D printing technology. The recognition highlights both the company's design excellence and its ability to deliver professional-grade performance at a consumer-accessible level.

Elegoo's booth became a central draw at IFA, where design and technology converged to create an immersive 3D-printed living room with sofas, tables, chairs and decorative pieces all printed by its products. Attendees engaged with a range of colorful 3D-printed applications — from functional cable organizers to viral home décor — sparking significant interest in how 3D printing is shaping everyday life. The Butterfly Chair, designed by German designer Philippe Bietenholz and 3D printed with the OrangeStorm Giga, became a crowd magnet. Many visitors described the space as the "best booth design" of the show.

The exhibit attracted a broad cross-section of audiences: hobbyists who expressed brand loyalty, educators exploring new teaching tools for engineering, and first-time consumers discovering the potential of 3D printing. Content creators also expressed interest in collaborations to amplify Elegoo's reach. Notably, younger demographics demonstrated strong adoption, already leveraging the technology for personal projects and creative exploration. From business side, Elegoo's presence also attracted otherwise uninformed consumer electronic distributors that showed strong intent to cooperate, which is a closer step to further expand 3D printing products into every household.

"Elegoo's presence at IFA goes beyond showcasing product innovation — it demonstrates our dedication to transforming desktop 3D printers into the next essential smart home technology," said Coco Lee, Brand Director of Elegoo. "3D printing is not just for professionals; Rather, it is now accessible, reliable and relevant to everyday consumers who are empowered to customize their lives."

The company's showcase also illustrated how far 3D printing has advanced over the past decade — from high-cost, specialized equipment to intuitive solutions with a wide ecosystem of printable models. Elegoo emphasized that this evolution supports a new design economy built on decentralization, sustainability and consumer creativity.

"The "butterfly effect" of Elegoo continues to expand across Europe," Lee added. "Our mission is to make 3D printing easy and accessible, with the goal of turning our printers into household essentials. We want more people to experience our products and realize the transformative potential of 3D printing in both professional and personal contexts."

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

