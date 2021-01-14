Button and Branch Join Hands to Help Brands Unlock Mobile Growth in the Affiliate Channel

This integration between Button and Branch gives mutual customers like Sam's Club and Zulily visibility into all of their attribution data in one tool. Rather than looking at each channel in a silo, marketers can analyze Button mobile performance data alongside other mobile touchpoints in a single view within their Branch dashboards. As a result, these brands gain a thorough understanding of the efficiency and performance of the affiliate channel, alongside all other channels of traffic, to be able to optimize for conversions.

"Button's integration with Branch gives us a holistic understanding of our mobile affiliate performance to continue driving Sam's Club's growth and offering our members frictionless shopping experiences," said Rick Ton, Senior Director of Marketing, Sam's Club.

"Button's partnership with Branch marks the next chapter for mobile marketers looking to get smarter with their spend and double down on their app install strategies," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button. "We're excited to offer our mutual customers a better understanding of their spend holistically across all marketing channels, helping them gain the insights to optimize, personalize, and unlock the true potential of the affiliate channel as part of their growth strategies—the beginning of a new era in mobile marketing."

"Our integration with Button ensures marketers have full visibility into their affiliate marketing campaigns," said Eric Stein, EVP & GM at Branch. "Through our partnership, we're excited to power our mutual customers with insights built on top of the most accurate data while delivering seamless cross-platform experiences that are sure to delight users."

For more information, reach out to Button at usebutton.com/contact.



About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $4 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Branch

Branch (branch.io) provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform with solutions that unify user experience and measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels. Branch powers mobile links and measurement to over 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement and measurement solution for over 40,000 apps — including Airbnb, Pinterest, Audible, Tinder, Reddit, Buzzfeed, Twitch, OfferUp, Groupon, Poshmark and many more.

SOURCE Button

Related Links

http://usebutton.com

