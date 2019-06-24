Button Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding to Build the Future of Mobile Commerce

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the platform that enables companies to drive revenue through mobile commerce, today announced that it has raised $30 million in Series C funding. Icon Ventures led the round, along with participation from Capital One Ventures and returning investors Redpoint Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and DCM Ventures. Jeb Miller, General Partner of Icon Ventures, will be joining Button's board of directors. This funding round represents another major milestone for Button following a breakout year in 2018 where the company drove over $1 billion in mobile commerce.

"The internet of the future will be defined by actions, not ads. Button is the first platform built to monetize actions and commerce in mobile, and with the world heading in this direction, it's a good place to be," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "In this digital world dependent on technology giants, we've all lived through an era of questionable methods of monetization, ambiguous treatment of user data, and models dependent on one party losing. The future we believe in and the future we are building is one where all parties win. If you're a publisher wanting to build a commerce strategy or a brand looking for a third channel, Button is the platform that exists to deliver on this promise."

With Button's patented, higher-converting technology, brands grow their mobile businesses, publishers increase their mobile revenues, and consumers enjoy better buying experiences by getting exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Button's partners include nine out of 10 of the largest retailers on the Forbes Global 2000 and all 10 of the top US e-commerce retailers ranked by sales share on eMarketer, as well as innovative publishers like Samsung and United Airlines who are driving their mobile revenue with commerce.

"The rapid growth of mobile commerce makes it a critical space for Samsung to deliver more convenience and value for consumers. This is why we are pleased to build scalable mobile experiences with partners such as Button and the leading brands on Button's platform," said Sang Ahn, VP & Head of Strategic Partnerships, Samsung Content & Services.

''United Airlines leads the travel industry in mobile innovation. We are constantly seeking opportunities to take friction out of our customers' travel journeys, deliver contextually relevant experiences, and increase engagement with our MileagePlus members by offering more ways to earn and use miles than any other U.S. airline," said Luc Bondar, Vice President, Loyalty, at United Airlines. "That is why we integrated Button's platform with United's MileagePlus X app, adding more of the world's leading brands to our program and supercharging the miles our members can earn while shopping on the go."

With the new round of funding, Button will accelerate its investment in product development to build a more dynamic mobile infrastructure, grow its strategic partnerships, expand its team and international footprint, and scale its platform to continue making it easier for customers to purchase on mobile. Founded in 2014, Button employs more than 100 people across New York, San Francisco, and London, and its technology is used across the globe. Button was also recently named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

"Button's vision of building an internet driven by commerce is a vision that we believe in and one that the world seems to be turning to," said Jeb Miller of Icon Ventures. "With their technology, the world's best brands on their platform, and year-over-year growth that continues to exceed expectations, we are excited to help Button scale internationally through the network and relationships that we've developed."

"Button has become a leading platform for enhancing monetization and engagement strategy in mobile commerce," said Aman Sharma, Partner, Capital One Ventures. "Button's technology is enabling brands to bolster their revenue strategy in the fast-growing mobile economy; we couldn't be more excited to support the team as they continue to build a better way to connect with customers and do business in mobile."



To learn more about Button, visit usebutton.com.



About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce platform that enables companies to drive revenue through commerce in their mobile apps and websites. Through higher-converting technology, Button embeds commerce inside publisher apps so that brands can grow their mobile business, publishers can increase their mobile revenue, and consumers have a better buying experience on mobile. Intent is changing. By closing the gap between browsing and buying, Button has driven over $1 billion in spending to date. Founded in 2014, Button has raised over $64 million in venture capital and has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

