Button Welcomes Cleo as a New Partner to Help the App Conquer the US Market

"As advertising-only models are under pressure, the most innovative companies are recognizing how commerce can transform their business models. Button's platform is making that possible," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO at Button. "We're seeing disruptive financial services companies, who are looking to increase value for their customers, turn to Button to drive both engagement and revenue. As we continue to tap into the explosive potential of fintech and the unbridled growth in mobile commerce, we are excited to welcome Cleo as a partner."

"Cleo makes it easy for you to have a great relationship with your money, and cash back is a natural part of that. If you have to spend, then we can definitely save you some money," said Barney Hussey-Yeo, Founder and CEO at Cleo. "We're partnering with Button to make the experience seamless, and to offer users a wide range of brands so that wherever they shop regularly, we can get them cash back on their purchases with no stress."

With Button's technology integrated into the Cleo app, Cleo users are now able to access the Daily Savings Feature in Cleo+ to shop and earn cash back from Button Brands. With Button's advanced personalization capabilities and Cleo's deep understanding of its user spending patterns, Button will soon be powering personalized dynamic cash back rates in the Cleo app to enhance performance, while giving brands confidence that their spend is appropriately structured.

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce platform that enables companies to drive revenue through commerce in their mobile apps and websites. Through higher-converting technology, Button embeds commerce actions inside publisher apps so that brands can grow their mobile business, publishers can increase their mobile revenue, and consumers can enjoy a better buying experience on mobile. Intent is changing. By closing the gap between browsing and buying, Button has driven over $1 billion in spending to date. Founded in 2014, Button has raised over $64 million in venture capital and has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

Cleo (meetcleo.com) is the AI with a good sense of humor and a strong money game that is working to radically improve everyone's relationship with money. With smart, personalized support, insight into your spending habits, and a simple and clear understanding of your financial data, Cleo's designed to make you feel genuinely good about your money. You talk to her by messaging, as easily as you would any of your friends. Cleo is building a new generation of financial products, and a new way of supporting you through them, putting the consumer first throughout. Founded in 2016, Cleo now helps over half a million people with their money across the UK, US, and Canada. We'll continue to scale globally, with an ambitious team and the backing of the world's leading investors.

