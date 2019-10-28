Button Welcomes MoneyLion, Earny, and Moneybox As Its Newest Partners: Leading Fintech Apps Supercharge Engagement and Revenue through Mobile Commerce

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the leading mobile commerce optimization platform, today announced the addition of leading fintech apps MoneyLion , Earny , and Moneybox as its latest partners. By working with Button, this next generation of mobile banking, investing, and price protection businesses, all companies that create stored value on their apps, are increasing user engagement, generating new revenue, and gaining useful first-party data to foster stronger relationships with their customers.

"We're thrilled to add these innovative financial services companies to our platform and help them increase engagement in their apps while launching a new revenue stream through commerce," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "As more companies recognize the power to drive increased engagement and revenue by tapping into the explosive growth of the mobile economy, Button is giving them the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level.

"The engagement and increased revenue driven by offering rides, meals, and daily needs to financially-minded customers is an incredible opportunity that fintech companies are flocking to. And Button's proven to be the fastest, simplest, and most effective platform to bring these new strategies to life," he added.

In the U.S. alone, mobile commerce sales will reach $203 billion this year and double by 2022, according to eMarketer estimates . By enabling fintech companies to tap into the rapid growth of mobile commerce, Button is increasing user engagement within their apps for the core services they provide and helping them unlock a new revenue stream.

"MoneyLion's mission is to rewire the American banking system for all hardworking Americans and forever change the way they engage with their finances," said Dee Choubey, Founder and CEO of MoneyLion. "Part of rewiring the traditional banking system includes offering our members access to the most exciting rewards program. Our partnership with Button will allow us to build a mobile commerce program that gives our members greater customization and utility within their accounts to earn rewards."



"Earny gives consumers the confidence to shop by making sure that they never overpay for their purchases," said Oded Vakrat, Co-Founder and CEO of Earny. "We're excited to work with Button to empower consumers with the ability to save, and allow them to be instantly notified whenever there's an opportunity to save."



"At Moneybox, our mission is to help everyone save and invest for their future," said Ben Stanway, Co-Founder of Moneybox. "We're excited to be working with Button to introduce great brands to our customers and offer smart, new ways for them to save money."

Button works with leading fintech companies to build commerce into their business models or optimize the current commerce offerings in their apps. Button's all-in-one commerce platform provides a seamless connection to hundreds of the largest retailers, a personalized shopping experience and optimized mobile journey for users, and insights into purchasing behavior to further equip fintech companies to improve their user experiences.



For more information on how Button works with fintech publishers, check out Michael Jaconi's interview with Fintech Insider here .

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce optimization platform that enables companies to drive revenue through commerce in their mobile apps and websites. Through higher-converting technology, Button embeds commerce actions inside publisher apps so that brands can grow their mobile business, publishers can increase their mobile revenue, and consumers can enjoy a better buying experience on mobile. Intent is changing. By closing the gap between browsing and buying, Button has driven over $2 billion in spending to date. Founded in 2014, Button has raised over $64 million in venture capital and has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

