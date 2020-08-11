Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those visiting family, friends or looking for an escape, Amtrak customers can travel in the comfort of a private room at a discounted price this summer. Now, when one person purchases a Roomette, one companion can join them for free. Available on Amtrak.com or by using the Amtrak app, customers can book between August 11-15, 2020 for travel from August 14, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

"In addition to all the safety precautions we are taking to make rail travel safe, Roomettes offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination in comfort, space and privacy. During this time, more customers are selecting our private rooms and we are pleased that this promotion makes it easier for more people to try these unique accommodations for the first time," said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak.

A truly unique experience when traveling by train, Roomette accommodations are offered on many routes across the country. Located in the Sleeping Car, a Roomette is the perfect option for customers seeking privacy and space on a short trip and added comfort and amenities when traveling overnight.

Roomettes feature two comfortable seats by day that convert to upper and lower berths by night. Each room includes a big picture window, fresh towels and linens and access to a private restroom and shower in your car. A dedicated Sleeping Car attendant provides turndown service, assists with meals, helps with luggage and shares great stories of life on the rails. All customers in private rooms receive complimentary lounge access at major stations, priority boarding and complimentary meals onboard. Two passengers can travel together one-way for as low as:

Pairing Cities Roomette Chicago, IL – Minneapolis/Saint Paul, MN $193 Atlanta, GA – New Orleans, LA $243 Chicago, IL – Denver, CO $299 Washington, DC – Chicago, IL $319 Oakland, CA – Seattle, WA $352 Boston, MA – Chicago, IL $402 New York, NY – Savannah, GA $416

Roomette accommodations are available across the national network on the following trains: California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Service, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

To receive this discount, use the Fare Finder from this page or enter code V538 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. The offer is subject to availability and not available on the Auto Train. An advanced reservation of at least 3 days is required. Other restrictions may apply.

Amtrak's is delivering a new standard of travel that includes enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, social distancing on board and in stations, face covering requirements and sophisticated air filtration. Learn more about all measures at Amtrak.com/coronavirus.

