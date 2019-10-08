Buy One Sleeping Accommodation Bring a Companion Free

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The experience of traveling on Amtrak with someone special has never been better. Now when one person purchases a roomette or bedroom, a friend or loved one can join them for free. Ideal for two, Amtrak sleeping accommodations offer meals that are included in the price of a ticket on most routes, comfortable seating by day, and at night, chairs that convert into a comfortable bed. Available exclusively on Amtrak.com between Oct. 8-14, 2019, the sale is valid for travel from November 11, 2019 through April 8, 2020.*

"Recognizing the need to get more out of every moment, we wanted to offer our customers a truly unique way to experience the country," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "With our sleeper sale, customers can share the experience while taking in some of the best views and sightseeing opportunities the United States has to offer."

Here is a selection of special prices available during the sale with fares for two customers as low as:

Pairing Cities Roomette Bedroom Chicago – Emeryville $496 $875 Los Angeles – Seattle $383 $712 Chicago – New Orleans $272 $322 Chicago – Whitefish $436 $724 New Orleans – New York $417 $600 Chicago – East Glacier Park $426 $703 New Orleans – Washington, DC $372 $487 Memphis – New Orleans $155 $186 Los Angeles – New Orleans $441 $820 Washington, DC – Miami** $345 $630 New York – Atlanta $349 $537 Boston – Chicago $354 $586 **Price does not include meals

While traveling, customers can move around the train, visit the cafe car for beverages or snacks and relax in the comfort of a private room. Choose a trip aboard the Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited or Silver Meteor and experience our new flexible dining service – offered exclusively on these six routes. Customers can also book travel across the national network with sleeping accommodations on trains including the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

Roomettes and bedrooms are complete with bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, electrical outlets and a fold-down table. A dedicated sleeping car attendant will assist with meals, make and take down beds, assist with luggage, notify customers when their stop is close and share great stories of life on the rails.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing this promotion at amtrak.com/roomette/bogo, or by using the discount code V550 when booking their trip. Prices are as shown and cannot be combined with other discounts.

The offer is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling in the same roomette, bedroom or family bedroom with the purchase of one regular full adult fare. The free companion and full fare passengers must travel together in the same room and reserve in the same reservation. This offer is valid for sale between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, 2019 and is valid for travel between Nov. 11, 2019 and April 8, 2020.* Blackout dates apply. The sale is not valid on the Auto Train. Other terms and conditions apply.

* Sale blackout dates: Nov. 21, 2019 - Dec. 3, 2019; Dec. 21, 2019 - Dec. 23, 2019; Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 3, 2020

