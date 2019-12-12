Buy or Sell a Car via Mobile with the New eBay Motors App

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Motors, one of the world's largest marketplaces for all things automotive, is launching an all-new, automotive-focused app for Apple iPhone and Android. Powered by advanced technology, the app is a powerful tool for buying and selling vehicles directly from consumers' mobile devices in an entirely new way. Starting now, customers in the U.S. can use the app to easily list, search and shop for vehicles with a reimagined experience that makes for a smooth user ride that cannot be found anywhere else.

"eBay Motors is the premier destination for auto enthusiasts and general car buyers looking for great value and selection, and it was our mission to distill those offerings into a functionality-packed app made by car-lovers for car-lovers," said Ron Jaiven, General Manager of eBay Vehicles. "With the new launch, we're serving an elevated experience that is unrivaled in the market for buyers and sellers alike, and is a game changer in the way users buy and sell cars."

Meet the eBay Motors App

eBay Motors' new tailored mobile shopping platform allows consumers to bid on or buy any vehicle, virtually anytime, anywhere. New AI-driven vehicle pages and thoughtful functionality empower the user to populate and showcase a vehicle for purchase, and refine the broad inventory of cars and trucks served to them based on preference. Here's more on what's new:

List with just your License Plate: When selling a vehicle, the user will be prompted by the app to take a photo of the license plate, which the app will use to automatically populate key details such as make and model, year and VIN. In just a few steps, and in less than 5 minutes, a seller can create and populate a listing, including uploading images and a video of the vehicle to entice the right buyer.

AI Powered Image Sorting : When listing or viewing a vehicle on the new eBay Motors app, images of the vehicle will be automatically organized by AI to provide a listing which looks like it was created by a mechanic.

: When listing or viewing a vehicle on the new eBay Motors app, images of the vehicle will be automatically organized by AI to provide a listing which looks like it was created by a mechanic. Featured Searches: Check out featured searches, ranging from low riders to lifted trucks. Need some inspiration? Look for the cars from your favorite movies, or vintage cars that were popular in years past. Find something you like? Use the favorites feature to save it.

For a more in-depth look at the technology under the hood of the eBay Motors app, check out this behind-the-scenes break down from the marketplace's tech team.

Buy a Car on eBay Motors

Searching thousands of vehicles for that perfect car or truck can be daunting, but not with eBay Motors' refreshed buyer experience. Users will be greeted by a highly-customizable home page where they can browse vehicle listings that are populated based on specific criteria and preferences. Robust filters then enable the shopper to drill down and find the exact vehicle they are looking for. Listings can be refined by available images, year, price and mileage, and the user can even preview the number of results matching each filter before they are applied.

After finding the perfect ride, buyers can rest assured in their purchase with eBay Motors' Vehicle Purchase Protection (VPP) plan, which covers up to $100,000 for vehicle non-delivery, missing title, or major undisclosed defects.

Sell a Car on eBay Motors

A thorough, informative listing is critical to completing a sale and the eBay Motors app is uniquely developed to help sellers showcase their vehicle for potential buyers. When listing a vehicle, the eBay Motors App will prompt the user to take a photo of the license plate. Then, the app automatically populates key details such as make and model, year and VIN of the car or truck being sold. To further enhance their listing, a seller can upload images and video of the vehicle - including interior, exterior and powertrain - to showcase the car or truck entice the right buyer.

The fully-rebuilt mobile app is the latest offering from eBay that enables users to take full advantage of the marketplace, whether it is finding the exact car or truck they have been looking for or selling a vehicle to earn more cash. Download the eBay Motors app today via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About eBay Motors

eBay Motors (www.ebay.com/motors), a part of eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY), one of the world's largest marketplaces for buying and selling all things automotive. The site offers everyday cars for everyday drivers, as well as collector cars, motorcycles, auto parts and accessories.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

