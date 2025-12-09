eBay Teams Up with Pete Davidson to Build the Ultimate Family Ride

News provided byeBay Inc.
Dec 09, 2025, 08:59 ET
The actor, comedian and soon-to-be dad joins forces with the marketplace, bringing his dream ride to life using its trusted selection of vehicles, parts, and accessories
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay launched "Built to Spec: Pete Davidson," the first in its new "Built to Spec" series. The program connects cultural figures, builders, and automotive enthusiasts to design custom rides using cars, parts, and accessories from eBay.
For the debut collaboration, Davidson worked with eBay to create a custom minivan. The result is a one-of-a-kind ride built for performance, comfort, and everyday practicality as he prepares for fatherhood.
"I'm about to be a dad, so I figured it was time to drive something practical but not boring," said Davidson. "I've always used eBay to find just about anything, like classic TV memorabilia and sneakers, so of course that's where I found my van too."
"eBay is where car enthusiasts bring their ideas to life—from full vehicles to the parts that make them unique," said Jesse Kiefer, Vice President of Global Parts and Accessories at eBay. "'Built to Spec' shows how our marketplace makes it simple and inspiring to build something truly your own."
The custom Honda Odyssey, built by Tony Angelo and the Stay Tuned crew, showcases the power of eBay to turn imagination into reality, featuring:
- Nomad 501SB Convoy Satin Black Wheels
- Falken Wild Peak All-Terrain Tires
- Traxda Leveling Kit
- Valvetronic Designs Valved Muffler
- aFe Power Takeda Cold Air Intake
- ARB Retractable Awning with LED
- Dometic CFX3 Refrigerator
- Vintage Sony Portable VHS Player
As part of the "Built to Spec" program, eBay and Davidson are auctioning off a second fully loaded van on eBay – inspired by Pete's build – with 100% of proceeds benefiting Answer the Call, a nonprofit chosen by Davidson that supports the families of fallen New York City first responders.
Bid now through December 19 at ebay.com/petedavidson, and learn more about the project at ebay.com/builttospec. For information on eBay's latest offerings – including free returns on parts and accessories, and buying a vehicle using Secure Purchase – follow @ebaymotors on Instagram, and @ebay on YouTube and Facebook.
