Leandra Medine Cohen Sells Her Closet on eBay

The renowned fashion writer and tastemaker is selling more than 30 pieces from her personal archive, including an iconic 2010s Dolce & Gabbana slip dress and a pair of Tom Ford 'Whitney' heels

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion enthusiasts can now step inside Leandra Medine Cohen's world of style, as she opens her coveted closet and sells it exclusively on eBay. "From the Collection: Leandra Medine Cohen" features more than 30 hand–picked, pre-loved pieces – including Celine, Prada, and Maison Margiela – now available on auction through December 18 on Leandra's eBay storefront .

A pioneering voice in fashion media, Medine Cohen has shaped how people express individuality through style — an influence that she now shares through her collection on eBay. These pieces spotlight some of her most defining looks across the years, from a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress she purchased early in her career to her favorite Dries Van Noten city-strolling coat. Bidding for each piece will start at $0.99, and proceeds from the sale will benefit Sharsheret , a nonprofit aiding Jewish women and families of all backgrounds affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

"Clothing carries stories, and I believe that style isn't static," said Medine Cohen. "It evolves and makes meaning through the lives it lives. Selling these pieces on eBay feels like a continuation of that idea– a way for fashion to keep moving and changing and iterating upon the stories it can tell."

eBay's From the Collection series opens the doors to highly-curated collections of icons like Chappell Roan, Emma Chamberlain, and now Leandra Medine Cohen. Embracing the power of circularity, they're passing on the items they love—giving their wardrobes new life and inspiring shoppers to do the same. Through From the Collection, style enthusiasts can discover pre-loved fashion rich with history, character, and a story worth wearing.

