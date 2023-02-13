Buyers Edge Platform Acquires Swedish Group Purchasing Organization, Svenska Krögare AB

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading foodservice procurement platform, has acquired Svenska Krögare AB, a leading provider of Group Purchasing services to Sweden's restaurant, golf restaurant, hotel, cafe, and pub markets. Svenska Krögare AB partners and members can now leverage new opportunities for procurement and access industry-leading technology to unlock insights resulting in more profitable purchasing decisions for their members.

Buyers Edge Platform had previously invested in Svenska Krögare AB in 2020 and now expands its international reach by establishing a base in Sweden from which to expand its European footprint.

Buyers Edge Platform has experienced meteoric growth since its inception as Dining Alliance in 1998, with more than $35 billion in transactional volume processed through its network in 2022 alone. Buyers Edge Platform offers its partners and members efficiency, optimization, and transparency throughout the foodservice supply chain.

GPO services provided by Svenska Krögare AB will now be fully managed by Buyers Edge Platform.

"By aligning ourselves with Buyers Edge Platform, we are able to offer a vastly expanded suite of technology and services to our members," said Patrik Waxin, Founder and Co-Owner of Svenska Krögare. "The technology that Buyers Edge Platform delivers is going to take our GPO's value and expertise to a whole new level."

"This is an exciting acquisition for us because it solidifies our footprint in Europe, which offers an amazing expansion opportunity for our business," said Buyers Edge Platform CEO, John Davie. "This is one of the many growth trajectories that Buyers Edge Platform will be pursuing in the coming years."

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the foodservice procurement platform providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform connects entities throughout foodservice and empowers them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

About Svenska Krögare AB

Founded in 2003, Svenska Krögare AB is one of Sweden's largest Group Purchasing Organization in the hospitality industry with over a thousand members all over the country. The company offers restaurants, cafés, hotels and bars Sweden's best deals by using collected purchasing power and by constantly analyzing its member's purchases. Svenska Krögare not only provides restaurateurs with competitive pricing, but also gives them personal service, statistics, and help from its Client Services department. Visit krogare.se to learn more.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding for Buyers Edge Platform

[email protected], 816-665-1001

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform