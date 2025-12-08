WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform ("Buyers Edge"), a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, today announced the appointment of Jaime Selga as President, Middle East, Africa and Asia. This strategic hire underscores Buyers Edge's commitment to expanding its global footprint and bringing its data-driven digital procurement solutions to new and emerging markets.

Buyers Edge Platform Appoints Jaime Selga to Lead Expansion Across the Middle East, Africa & Asia

Jaime brings to Buyers Edge a wealth of leadership experience in sourcing and procurement across the Middle East and global markets. Most recently, in his role at Noon, he oversaw procurement hubs and teams across several countries with involvement in cross-border sourcing, supplier development, and international logistics. His deep understanding of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia markets, combined with his strategic leadership and cross-cultural expertise, will be instrumental as Buyers Edge scales its presence in these regions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaime to the Buyers Edge family," said John Davie, CEO and Founder of Buyers Edge Platform. "His proven leadership in international markets perfectly aligns with our vision to drive digital transformation across the foodservice supply chain. As we grow globally, we need someone with not only operational expertise but also the passion and cultural insight to connect with our partners across the Middle East, Africa and Asia."

In his new role, Jaime will be responsible for leading Buyers Edge's expansion strategy across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This includes establishing partnerships with operators, distributors, and manufacturers, driving adoption of Buyers Edge's technology platform, and fostering cross-regional collaboration to unlock efficiencies, data-driven insights, and savings for stakeholders in the foodservice ecosystem.

"I am honored to join Buyers Edge Platform during such a pivotal moment in its global journey," said Jaime. "I believe there is tremendous opportunity to bring Buyers Edge's powerful procurement network and analytics capabilities to foodservice players in MEA and Asia. Together, we will accelerate digital adoption, help customers unlock meaningful savings, and drive smarter supply chain decisions across the region."

Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive better economic outcomes for foodservice stakeholders by connecting operators, distributors, and manufacturers through data, technology, and purchasing power. With over 200,000 operator locations and $74+ billion in network transactions, the company combines scale with deep domain expertise to deliver unprecedented visibility, cost savings, and operational efficiency.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives.

