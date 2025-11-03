Buyers Edge Platform Appoints Sean Donahue as President of Its Digital Procurement Network

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform "Buyers Edge", a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, today announced the appointment of Sean Donahue as President of itsDigital Procurement Network ("DPN") Division.

As President, Sean will closely align Digital Procurement Network's go-to-market with operations and technology— spanning Enterprise Sales, SMB Sales, Operations — to accelerate execution and amplify customer value.

Sean Donahue, President of Buyers Edge Platform's Digital Procurement Network Division

"I'm honored to lead the Buyers Edge Platform DPN team into its next chapter," said Sean. "Together, we'll build on a strong foundation by listening first, strengthening collaboration, and maximizing the value we deliver through data, technology, and partnerships. Our focus remains simple: service, transparency, and shared success. I am energized by the opportunity ahead and confident in what the team will achieve together."

A ten-year veteran of Buyers Edge Platform, Sean has held several leadership roles across the organization, most recently serving as Chief of Staff and leading the Platform Operations team. Known for his authenticity, grit, and ability to unite teams around common goals, Sean has been instrumental in advancing operational excellence and strengthening interdepartmental collaboration across the company.

"Founded 27 years ago as Dining Alliance, our DPN is now a data- and technology-driven platform spanning multiple brands and segments that create value for our partners through savings, analytics, and new customer acquisition," said John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform.

John Davie continued, "Sean is uniquely qualified to lead DPN—there's simply no one better prepared. His deep domain knowledge, cross-functional experience, and decade of pivotal contributions give me complete confidence he'll take DPN to the next level."

The Digital Procurement Network (DPN) division encompasses some of Buyers Edge Platform's most recognized and results-driven brands, including Dining Alliance, Consolidated Concepts, Source1, and Foodservice Rewards. These brands deliver digital procurement solutions that help foodservice operators reduce their costs with ease, providing instant access to hundreds of savings programs across food, disposables, and indirect spend categories.

Serving all segments of the foodservice industry, from independent restaurants and multi-unit concepts to hotels, healthcare facilities, and entertainment venues, the Buyers Edge Platform Digital Procurement Network's mission is simple: help operators unlock measurable savings on everything they purchase. With data-backed insights and AI-driven recommendations, the division empowers members to manage spend more efficiently, streamline purchasing, and boost profitability across every category.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives.

