Buying Outside the Pharmacy: 45% of Peptide Users Who Source From Social Media Have Visited the ER

A new Sunlight survey of 1,000 U.S. peptide users finds that gray-market buyers visit the ER at 3x the rate of all peptide users. Three in four of these buyers have told their doctor about their peptide use, but the doctor never sees what was bought on social media.

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight.com, a leading telehealth platform expanding access to personalized metabolic health and weight management care, released the findings of its Peptide Gray Market Report, revealing a fast-growing population of U.S. adults buying injectable peptides outside the regulated pharmacy system. While GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have dominated peptide coverage, the survey of 1,000 U.S. peptide users finds that the broader peptide market includes a substantial gray-market segment with sharply worse outcomes.

The headline finding: 45% of peptide users who bought their peptides from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media sellers have visited the emergency room or urgent care for a peptide reaction. The rate across all peptide users is 16%, making social-media buyers nearly 3x more likely to land in the ER.

Key Findings

ER outcomes diverge by sourcing channel: Nearly half (45%) of peptide users who bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media have visited the ER for a peptide reaction, compared to 1 in 6 (16%) across all peptide users.

Nearly half (45%) of peptide users who bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media have visited the ER for a peptide reaction, compared to 1 in 6 (16%) across all peptide users. Disclosure isn't oversight: 3 in 4 (76%) of social-media buyers have told their doctor about their peptide use, but the doctor never sees what was bought online.

3 in 4 (76%) of social-media buyers have told their doctor about their peptide use, but the doctor never sees what was bought online. The gray market is bigger than it looks: 1 in 7 (14.5%) of all peptide users have bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media sellers.

1 in 7 (14.5%) of all peptide users have bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media sellers. AI is filling the dosing gap: 3 in 4 (75.5%) of peptide users have asked ChatGPT or another AI tool for peptide dosing or mixing instructions.

3 in 4 (75.5%) of peptide users have asked ChatGPT or another AI tool for peptide dosing or mixing instructions. The knowledge gap: Peptide users without a doctor are 3x more likely not to know what they're injecting.

The Gray Market Operates Alongside Clinical Care

Most coverage of the peptide gray market has framed it as an underground population avoiding medicine. The survey data points the other direction. The peptide users most likely to land in the ER are not flying solo. They are people in active clinical care who layer non-prescription peptide purchases on top of their doctor's oversight.

Among the social-media buyers in the survey, 3 in 4 (76%) had told their doctor about their peptide use. The clinical relationship was real. What was missing was visibility into what was being injected.

Peptides bought through social-media channels bypass the doctor's prescription system. Many ship without the peptide name on the label, often under a "for research use only" framing the FDA has flagged as a legal loophole. The DEA has documented social media as a primary channel for unregulated drug sales, and NPR has recently reported on buyers in peptide enthusiast groups dealing directly with overseas factory representatives, paying by cryptocurrency and receiving shipments by mail.

The pattern leaves clinical oversight doing half the work. The doctor sees the prescription. The doctor does not see what was bought outside the prescription system. That visibility gap is where the worst outcomes concentrate.

Where Peptide Users Are Buying

A doctor or licensed healthcare provider: 62%

An online retailer or research chemical website: 30%

A U.S. compounding pharmacy: 30%

Telegram, WhatsApp, or a social media seller: 14.5%

An overseas supplier (China, South Korea, etc.): 10%

A friend or coworker: 6%

The medical channels remain the largest single source. The gray-market segment is smaller in absolute share but accounts for a disproportionate share of adverse outcomes.

AI Is Filling the Dosing Gap

Most peptides bought outside the prescription system come without official dosing instructions, so users have turned to AI to figure out how much to take. AI use is not limited to people without a doctor. 78.8% of peptide users who told their doctor about their peptide use have also asked AI for dosing.

"While the physician is supervising one layer of the patient's peptide use, the patient is self-managing other products through gray-market channels the physician has no visibility into. Disclosure does not equal oversight, and that creates a false sense of clinical coverage on both sides," said Dr. Angela Tran, board-certified physician in internal and obesity medicine and Chief Medical Advisor at Sunlight. "The gray-market products are not subject to a high tier of quality assurance, so the ER physician is often managing a contamination or sterility issue rather than a dosing error."

For detailed insights on the Peptide Gray Market Report, access the full report at: https://www.sunlight.com/news/nearly-half-of-peptide-users-who-bought-on-social-media-ended-up-in-the-er/

Methodology

The findings presented are based on a survey conducted by Sunlight using Pollfish in May 2026. The survey collected responses from 1,000 U.S. adults who use, have purchased, or are considering injectable or oral peptides, and examined peptide sourcing channels, ER and urgent care visits, AI use for dosing, and knowledge of specific peptide products. Outcome questions referenced in this report were asked of the 518 respondents who reported having used or purchased peptides. All respondents passed a survey-wide attention check, and data collection adhered to Pollfish's quality control standards.

About Sunlight

Sunlight.com is a telehealth platform focused on expanding access to personalized metabolic health and weight management care. Sunlight connects users with licensed medical providers who, when clinically appropriate, may prescribe peptides, NAD+, and compounded GLP-1s like compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide. The platform combines provider oversight, ongoing support, and convenient home delivery to simplify what has traditionally been a fragmented and inaccessible healthcare journey.

As part of its commitment to transparency, Sunlight publishes original survey research and editorial reporting on weight loss, metabolic health, GLP-1 access, and emerging trends in clinical care. Sunlight's research has been cited by national health and consumer outlets. The company's mission is to help people build healthier, more sustainable lives by making metabolic and weight care more accessible and easier to navigate.

Users can check eligibility through Sunlight's quiz or learn more about Sunlight's NAD+ program.

For more, visit Sunlight.com

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SOURCE Sunlight