Buzz Bomb Offers Convenient Energy for Busy Summer Schedules

The Energy Brand's Single-Serve Stickpacks Provide a Clean, Punchy Caffeine Boost While On the Go

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy is a top priority for consumers in 2026. Yet, the effort to track down energy often adds to the burnout cycle. Buzz Bomb has created a clean and convenient way to grab a caffeine boost throughout the day without the need to check the time while standing over a brewing coffee pot or running to find a bathroom an hour later.

"Energy is on everyone's minds this year," said Buzz Bomb COO Grace Miller. "But just because people are craving the fuel to help them survive modern, busy lifestyles, doesn't mean it's easy to come by."

Miller cites modern lifestyle trends and time allocations as signs that, even when surrounded with the conveniences of 21st-century life, people are busier than ever. For instance, one study of Canadian consumers found that despite the health benefits of varying time spent in different environments, in 2025, adults asked responded that they spent 86.1% of their lives indoors. This high number was most influenced by people working relentless, high-stress, high-demand jobs. In the United States, things are even more lopsided. The EPA reports that Americans spend around 90% of their time indoors.

Summer is often seen as a time when people can get outside more often, but even then, there are concerns. Summer schedules are often overfilled and unpredictable. Travel trends in 2026 point to plenty of time spent behind the wheel, as well, rather than lounging on a deck or soaking up sun in the pool.

"Add it all up," said Miller, "and people are busier than ever. They are constantly looking for ways to stay alert, awake, and focused — especially in the summer. That's why we created Buzz Bomb. It's a convenient option when good self-care and rest aren't enough to get you through the long, hot summer days."

Buzz Bomb is for everyday caffeine users. Each non-liquid single-serve stickpack delivers a clean serving of caffeine from organically sourced, non-GMO coffee beans. All that's needed is to open the sachet, pour it under the tongue, and wait for the caffeine to kick in. Buzz Bomb comes in different flavors, too, including Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Tropical, and Coffee Mocha. This makes the experience as delicious as it is simple.

"When you're on the go," Miller concludes, "you don't always have time to brew a coffee or mix up a pre-workout shake. Buzz Bomb travels with you and is ready to give you that extra boost, no matter where this summer takes you. It's the ultimate convenient energy tool."

About Buzz Bomb

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC is a fun, fast-growing energy brand created to give everyday caffeine users a cleaner, more convenient boost that doesn't come with a crash and keeps everyone smiling all day long. The brand's single-serving stick packs deliver 50 mg of tasty sugar-free, fast-acting, under-the-tongue caffeine sourced from organic, non-GMO coffee beans. It is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, professionals, parents, social night owls, and anyone else looking for a quick, healthy hit of energy without compromising their health in the process. No water, sugar, or time required. Just open, pour under the tongue, and go. Learn more at buzzbombcaffeine.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Miller

[email protected]

801.362.7584

SOURCE Buzz Bomb