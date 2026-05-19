Buzz Health Survey Finds Prescription Fill Rates Drop Sharply When Out-of-Pocket Costs Reach $35

Consumer Research Identifies a Clear Affordability Threshold, Pharmacy Switching Triggers, and Patient Behavior Patterns That Shape Prescription Fill Decisions

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Buzz Health™, a healthcare technology company focused on improving medication affordability and transparency, has identified a clear affordability threshold at which patients are significantly more likely to delay or forgo filling a prescription. The Buzz Health Prescription Consumer Behavioral Study found that 49% of respondents had walked away from a prescription due to cost, with data suggesting fill rates may drop as much as 37% between $15 and $35 — the steepest decline across all price points tested.

The study surveyed 210 patients across the U.S. who had filled a prescription within the prior six months to examine how cost pressures influence pharmacy selection, prescription follow-through, and where patients turn for help when medications become unaffordable.

The results identified a clear behavioral tipping point. At $15, 89% of respondents said they would fill their prescription. By $35, that figure falls to 53%, marking a 37-percentage-point drop and the steepest decline across all price points tested. Above $35, more patients abandon their prescription than fill it. Above $60, between two-thirds and 80% of respondents choose to delay or forgo filling altogether.

Even insured patients face significant out-of-pocket burdens from premiums, copays, and deductibles that can push medication costs beyond what they can afford. Patients who have previously paid full price before meeting their deductible were 13% less likely to fill their prescriptions at $60 or more, results show, making them significantly more vulnerable to abandonment during high-deductible periods.

The Buzz Health study also found that price sensitivity extends to pharmacy selection. Between 27% and 29% of respondents said they would switch pharmacies for savings as small as $5. Separately, 59% of respondents reported having been surprised by pharmacy prices, underscoring that the opportunity for intervention lies earlier in the journey, before patients reach the counter.

When costs become unaffordable, patients turn to their care team rather than search engines. Among respondents, 51% said they would ask their doctor for a lower-cost alternative, 38% would ask their pharmacist for a more affordable option, and only 25% would look online for coupons or discounts. These patterns suggest that effective price transparency must be embedded in the care workflow, at the point of prescribing and at the point of sale, rather than being limited to consumer-facing tools.

"The prescription journey is shaped by moments where even small cost differences determine whether a patient stays on therapy or walks away," said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. "This research reinforces that pricing transparency alone is only part of the equation. The real opportunity is ensuring patients and the healthcare professionals guiding them can see every available option at the exact moment cost becomes the deciding factor."

As prescription pricing becomes more fragmented across insurers, providers, pharmacies, and discount programs, the ability to surface affordable options in real time is increasingly critical to improving medication adherence across the country. The study findings suggest that closing the gap between pricing visibility and prescription follow-through requires integrated technology that meets patients and providers at the moment of decision.

For a detailed analysis of the study findings, including pharmacy switching behavior, patient segment patterns, and implications for pharmacies, EHR platforms, and employer groups, visit www.buzzhealth.com/35-dollar-prescription-threshold.

Survey data reflect stated-preference responses. Thresholds are directional findings intended for strategic application.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and RxAffect. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com.

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Survey Methodology

The Buzz Health Prescription Consumer Behavioral Study included 210 respondents across the United States who had filled a prescription within the prior six months. Survey questions addressed prescription fill behavior at various out-of-pocket price points, pharmacy selection preferences, responses to cost barriers, and the influence of insurance deductible exposure and chronic medication use on fill decisions.

SOURCE Buzz Health