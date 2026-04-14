Buzz Health Survey Highlights Need for Better Medication Pricing Visibility at the Point of Prescribing

76% of Prescribers Say Medication Cost Is a Barrier to Treatment, Yet Most Lack Visibility Into Whether Prescriptions Are Filled

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four prescribers say medication cost is a major or moderate barrier to patients starting or continuing treatment, yet most have limited insight into whether prescriptions are ultimately filled, according to a new survey from Buzz Health ™, a healthcare technology company focused on improving medication affordability and transparency across the healthcare ecosystem.

An even split of prescribers and electronic prescribing workflow leaders responded to the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Workflow Survey. Results show that affordability questions have become a fixture of clinical visits. More than 77% of prescribers report that patients at least weekly ask about ways to reduce medication costs, and 54% say patients often or very often fail to start therapy because of cost.

Despite the urgency of these conversations, prescribers are making decisions with incomplete information. Only 17% describe cost-related prescription abandonment as "highly visible" in their current workflows, meaning most clinicians have little confirmation of whether a prescribed medication was picked up.

"Prescribers are trying to help patients navigate cost in real time, but the prescription ecosystem has grown more complex," said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. "Multiple pricing pathways, coverage rules, and routing options can occur simultaneously, making it difficult to identify the most affordable option without integrated technology."

The survey also revealed strong demand for better pricing tools at the point of prescribing. Nearly all prescribers (94%) said it would be extremely or very valuable to see insurance and discount pricing side by side within their workflow. When both options are available, EHR workflow leaders report that discount or cash pricing is selected most often.

When insurance coverage presents barriers, such as prior authorization or step therapy requirements, prescribers most commonly seek discount or cash-price alternatives (64%), followed by switching to a different medication.

These findings point to a growing disconnect: pricing data increasingly appears within electronic prescribing tools, yet the information often falls short of resolving affordability questions during the visit. A significant share of price comparisons still occurs after the appointment, either through staff follow-up or by patients on their own.

As prescribers increasingly evaluate insurance coverage, discount pricing, and pharmacy routing during patient visits, the survey results suggest that closing the gap between pricing visibility and prescription follow-through will require tighter integration across the systems that support prescribing, fulfillment, and affordability.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and RxAffect. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com .

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Survey Methodology

The Buzz Health Provider and EHR Workflow Survey included 70 respondents: 35 prescribers and 35 EHR or prescribing workflow leaders. Survey questions addressed medication affordability challenges, pricing visibility within electronic prescribing workflows, and the influence of pricing information on prescribing decisions.

SOURCE Buzz Health