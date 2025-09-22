BuzzBallz Flexes Big with New Flavor "Grapes Gone Wild"

Bold, bursting with flavor and bound to break away from the ordinary routine, Grapes Gone Wild is hitting shelves beginning this month and is a taste of pure purple nostalgia. Think grape slushies, colorful leg warmers, and scratch-and-sniff stickers bottled up for grown-ups. This showstopper in a can brings back the wild side of grape and proves we've got the biggest Ballz in flavor.

To celebrate the launch of Grapes Gone Wild, BuzzBallz is introducing KettleBallz—a collectible, playful twist on the classic kettlebell. It's the perfect way for fans to pump up the fun and add a little 'lift' to their day—BuzzBallz style. This 5-pound, grape-scented kettlebell, modeled after a BuzzBallz Biggie, holds up to 1.5 liters of Grapes Gone Wild. Each $20 KettleBallz kit comes with the kettleballz, grape-scented terry sweatbands, wristbands, and a cooling towel (Grapes Gone Wild BuzzBallz not included).

Bringing this over-the-top launch to life, BuzzBallz teamed up with rapper and comedian David Burd - aka Lil Dicky - for an irreverent campaign that is anything but routine. Think fake workout infomercials, tongue-in-cheek skits, and Lil Dicky doing what he does best: delivering laughs with his signature offbeat humor (and maybe flexing a few Ballz jokes along the way).

"BuzzBallz knows how to have fun with bold flavors and unexpected launches and Grapes Gone Wild is no exception," says Jess Scheerhorn, BuzzBallz vice president at Sazerac. "What's more unexpected than a kettlebell you can sip? It's proof that some things (all things?) are just better with extra Ballz in tow."

"I just got hip to BuzzBallz and I can't believe it's taken me this long. As soon as I took my first sip, I knew I was super down to collaborate," added Lil Dicky. "The '80s workout vibe was the perfect playground to go all-in on something loud and over the top for Grapes Gone Wild."

The limited-edition BuzzBallz Grapes Gone Wild KettleBallz Kit goes live October 3 for $20 -the price of a Biggie. Fans can sign up at buzzballzkettleballz.com through September 28 for a chance to grab their collectible Ballz.* Meanwhile, Grapes Gone Wild BuzzBallz are rolling out nationwide starting this September in 187ml, 200ml, 1.5L, and 1.75L sizes, supported by a nationwide media campaign that includes the Lil Dicky-led retro-style infomercial.

BuzzBallz is a single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktail in a unique, ball-shaped container. Each BuzzBallz is packed with high-quality ingredients, giving consumers a perfectly mixed drink that's fun, convenient, and portable. For all the latest BuzzBallz updates, visit www.buzzballz.com and follow the brand on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About BuzzBallz

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle. Offering over a dozen flavors including the new Grapes Gone Wild, and classics like Tequila 'Rita, Chili Mango, Berry Cherry Limeade, Lotta Colada, and more, BuzzBallz is on a mission to reinvent happy hour. Learn more at: www.buzzballz.com.

Please drink responsibly. BuzzBallz, Available in Spirit, Wine & Malt, 15% Alc/Vol, BuzzBallzLLC., Carrollton, TX

* No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 9/22/2025 and ends at 11:59p ET 9/28/2025. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, scan the QR code or directly visit www.BuzzBallzKettleBallz.com. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

