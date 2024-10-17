BuzzBallz Launches "Ballziest Joke" Campaign in Support of New York Comedy Fest Sponsorship

News provided by

Sazerac

Oct 17, 2024, 09:07 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzBallz is prescribing laughter as the best medicine with their "Ballziest Joke" sweepstakes campaign, supporting their new sponsorship of this year's New York Comedy Fest (NYCF).

The New York Comedy Fest will take place November 7-17, showcasing hundreds of comedians in standup, panel, and experiential show formats at venues across New York City. BuzzBallz will have an on-site presence at the Hard Rock Hotel throughout the festival.

"The most successful partners of the NYCF share one thing in common: humor! With BuzzBallz, humor is an authentic part of their brand personality and we're thrilled to work with them this year," NYCF Director of Sponsorship Sales Rob Gregory said.

From now through October 31, BuzzBallz is hosting the "Ballziest Joke" campaign sweepstakes on its social media, asking fans to submit their own jokes for the chance to win two (2) free tickets to a New York Comedy Fest show. Submissions will only be considered if participant is 21 years or older and a New York resident.

BuzzBallz Trade and Events Marketing Manager Cori Culbertson said: "BuzzBallz is thrilled to partner with New York Comedy Fest, which is a perfect combination of laughter and creativity. We're excited to support the incredible talent and joy that this festival brings to the vibrant NYC community. Bring on the 'Ballzy' jokes!" Culbertson said.

For more information, visit buzzballz.com and nycomedyfestival.com

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:
Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master's degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company's two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company's mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

SOURCE Sazerac

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Get Paid $9,999.99 If You Correctly Guess 99 Brand's New Mystery Flavor--But There's a Retro Twist on How to Participate

Get Paid $9,999.99 If You Correctly Guess 99 Brand's New Mystery Flavor--But There's a Retro Twist on How to Participate

Yo, yo, yo! 99 Brand on the line! Known for its excitable spirit and fun flavors that evoke the joys of simpler times, 99 Brand is thrilled to unveil ...
Calling All Ugly Dogs! Mango Shotta Is Looking For America's Spookiest Pup To Be Its Next Spokesb*tch

Calling All Ugly Dogs! Mango Shotta Is Looking For America's Spookiest Pup To Be Its Next Spokesb*tch

Mango Shotta, a new mango-jalapeno tequila that's not afraid to spice things up, has been celebrating ugly dogs since the brand's launch in 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics