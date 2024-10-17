BuzzBallz Launches "Ballziest Joke" Campaign in Support of New York Comedy Fest Sponsorship

"The most successful partners of the NYCF share one thing in common: humor! With BuzzBallz, humor is an authentic part of their brand personality and we're thrilled to work with them this year," NYCF Director of Sponsorship Sales Rob Gregory said.

From now through October 31, BuzzBallz is hosting the "Ballziest Joke" campaign sweepstakes on its social media, asking fans to submit their own jokes for the chance to win two (2) free tickets to a New York Comedy Fest show. Submissions will only be considered if participant is 21 years or older and a New York resident.

BuzzBallz Trade and Events Marketing Manager Cori Culbertson said: "BuzzBallz is thrilled to partner with New York Comedy Fest, which is a perfect combination of laughter and creativity. We're excited to support the incredible talent and joy that this festival brings to the vibrant NYC community. Bring on the 'Ballzy' jokes!" Culbertson said.

For more information, visit buzzballz.com and nycomedyfestival.com

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master's degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company's two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company's mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

