Buzzworthy Sustainability Initiative Launches at Corporate Headquarters

23 Aug, 2023

SPX FLOW joins Northwood Office's Ballantyne® Campus Bees Initiative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever seeking new opportunities to further its "green" agenda, SPX FLOW, Inc. is launching a new beehive pollination project along its corporate headquarters' tree line in Charlotte, North Carolina. By taking measures to enhance the well-being of bees and promote ecological balance, the company is actively contributing to its commitment to greener operations around the world.

Bee hobbyist Scott Ross checks in on hive progress.
"We're a company whose technologies feed the world, so it fits perfectly into our sustainability focus as bees pollinate two-thirds of the world's crops," said Jennifer Honaker, SPX FLOW's Charlotte facilities manager.

How This Will Make an Impact:

  • In recent years, bee populations have been under threat. According to the United Nations, "nearly 90% of the world's wild flowering plant species depend, entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world's food crops and 35% of global agricultural land."
  • To-date, Northwood Office has 14 other hives in Brixham Park and Ballantyne's Backyard that house as many as 800,000 bees and have produced more than 800 pounds of honey.

From Those in the Field:
The hives on SPX FLOW's property consist of two hives maintained weekly by Honaker and local bee hobbyist, Scott Ross.

"Bees face mites, climate change and disease as threats to pollination. My goal is to help them develop a strong hive with a healthy queen, and hopefully, the hive will thrive, split off and create new hives that encourage pollination," said Ross. "Ballantyne is ideal because there's water for hydration, trees and plants that all help support a good hive."

When ready for harvest, SPX FLOW plans to sell excess honey in its Marketplace cafeteria on-site and incorporate the honey harvest into cafeteria meals. The project adds to already established initiatives on-site that include a food compost program, LED lighting, as well as Energy Star and LEED building certifications.

To learn more about SPX FLOW's commitment to conservation, visit https://www.spxflow.com/about/earth-day-every-day.

About SPX FLOW, Inc. 
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

