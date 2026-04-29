BW Investor Alert: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE: BW) risk disclosures surrounding a purported $2.4 billion power generation contract. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased BW securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. Find out if your losses qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares dropped $1.71, or 11.59%, on March 12, 2026, after Wolfpack Research published findings that called into question the legitimacy of the contract and its counterparty relationships. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 15, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

B&W's SEC filings and press releases described Base Electron as "a newly formed independent power producer that was founded by the team at Applied Digital." The March 4, 2026 Form 8-K disclosed that the contract's $2.4 billion headline value included only $434 million in fixed fees, with the remainder comprised of variable charges. Applied Digital's own 8-K filing revealed it could terminate its guarantee of Base Electron's obligations for as little as $50 million.

What the Complaint Challenges Was Missing

The securities action contends B&W's disclosures omitted critical information that would have materially altered the investment picture:

Base Electron's registered address matched BRC Group Holdings' headquarters, not Applied Digital's, yet no BRC affiliation was disclosed

BRC's Co-CEO Bryant Riley served as a Base Electron director, a related-party connection never revealed in B&W's filings

Base Electron's articles of incorporation were not filed until December 23, 2025, seven weeks after B&W announced the initial $1.5 billion limited notice to proceed

Applied Digital's existing data center campuses already secured power through conventional grid agreements, raising questions about whether B&W's services were needed

Applied Digital could walk away from its guarantee for $50 million on a purported $2.4 billion obligation

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint alleges that B&W's disclosure framework treated the Power Generation Contract as a firm, transformational commitment while burying structural vulnerabilities in separate filings. The $50 million termination provision appeared only in Applied Digital's 8-K, not in B&W's own announcements. As pleaded in the action, the gap between B&W's promotional language and the contractual fine print represents a disclosure failure, not a risk that investors could reasonably have identified from boilerplate risk factors.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the complaint raises important questions about whether investors received a complete picture of the contractual structure and the related-party relationships underlying this agreement." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether your BW losses are recoverable or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 15, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: When did Babcock & Wilcox allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 5, 2025 to March 11, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through Wolfpack Research's March 12, 2026 report, which triggered a significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BW lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Babcock & Wilcox made materially false or misleading statements regarding a $2.4 billion power generation contract, failing to disclose related-party ties between its largest shareholder BRC and the contract counterparty Base Electron, and overstating the Company's pipeline and backlog metrics. When the true circumstances were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BW investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 15, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky