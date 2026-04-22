BW Investor Alert: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Violated Disclosure Regulations: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 15, 2026. Investors who purchased Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $1.71, or 11.59%, on March 12, 2026, after a short seller report revealed that a purported $2.4 billion power generation contract involved an undisclosed related party to B&W's largest shareholder. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 15, 2026.

About the Babcock & Wilcox Class Action

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of purchasers of BW securities during the Class Period. The action contends that the Company and certain senior officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding a power generation contract, failing to disclose that the counterparty was closely tied to B&W's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc., and that the contract's guarantee could be terminated for as little as $50 million against a headline value of $2.4 billion.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased BW securities during the Class Period may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff directs the litigation on behalf of the entire class. You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class

There is no minimum dollar loss required to apply

Lead plaintiffs are not personally responsible for legal fees; counsel works on a contingency basis

The Court evaluates lead plaintiff motions after the June 15, 2026 deadline passes and selects the most adequate representative

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and retain the right to share in any recovery

Multiple investors or groups of investors may file competing motions; the Court decides among them

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 15, 2026 deadline, the Court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. Lead counsel is then selected to prosecute the action. Discovery, motions, and potential settlement negotiations follow. Absent class members are not required to take any action during this process and will receive notice of any proposed settlement.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment. No out-of-pocket costs are required to remain a class member.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. Investors in Babcock & Wilcox who suffered losses from purchases between November 2025 and March 2026 should understand their options before the deadline passes." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: What is the BW lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 15, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 15, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP