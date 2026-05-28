BW Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Misled Institutional Shareholders - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Misled Institutional Shareholders: SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) during the period between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BW shares declined $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, after a short seller report revealed that a purported $2.4 billion power generation contract involved undisclosed related-party entanglements with the Company's largest shareholder. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 15, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers that acquired BW common stock, senior notes, or preferred shares during the Class Period face potential portfolio losses stemming from what the lawsuit characterizes as a scheme to inflate BW's pipeline and backlog metrics through a related-party transaction. The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that held BW securities during the Class Period should consider whether monitoring obligations require evaluation of recovery options. Institutional holders with the largest documented losses are frequently best positioned to serve as lead plaintiff, providing direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection.

Institutional lead plaintiffs direct litigation strategy and approve any settlement terms before submission to the court

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket costs; counsel fees are paid from any recovery and must be approved by the court

Fiduciaries may have an affirmative obligation to investigate recovery opportunities on behalf of fund beneficiaries

Institutions with significant losses often strengthen the class by demonstrating substantial financial interest and litigation sophistication

Portfolio managers should preserve brokerage records documenting all BW transactions between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026

Multiple securities traded under BW, BWNB, and BW PRA on the NYSE, broadening the scope of potentially affected holdings

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint contends that BW's stock price rose over 198% from $3.74 to $11.15 between the initial announcement of the power generation agreement and February 3, 2026, driven by representations the lawsuit alleges were materially misleading. Institutions that accumulated positions during this period of alleged artificial inflation face measurable portfolio harm now that corrective information has reached the market. The Company simultaneously raised $67.5 million through an at-the-market offering that the lawsuit claims was timed to capitalize on the inflated share price.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the class and ensures that recovery efforts are guided by shareholders with meaningful financial stakes and the resources to oversee complex litigation effectively." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action alleges that BW and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about a power generation contract by failing to disclose that the counterparty was connected to BW's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, and that the contract's guarantor could terminate its obligations for a fraction of the deal's stated value.

Find out if your institution qualifies for recovery in the BW action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BW investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BW stock or securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the BW lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 15, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Has SueWallSt handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com